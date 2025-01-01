- SingularValueDecompositionDC
- SingularValueDecompositionQR
- SingularValueDecompositionQRPivot
- SingularValueDecompositionBisect
- SingularValueDecompositionJacobiHigh
- SingularValueDecompositionJacobiLow
- SingularValueDecompositionBidiagDC
- SingularValueDecompositionBidiagBisect
- SingularValueDecompositionBidiagQR
Computes the singular value decomposition of a general matrix that has been reduced to bidiagonal form by the method ReduceToBidiagonal. LAPACK function BDSQR.
Computing for type matrix<double>
|
bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionBidiagQR(
Computing for type matrix<float>
|
bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionBidiagQR(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionBidiagQR(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionBidiagQR(
Parameters
Q
[in] Orthogonal matrix Q produced by method ReflectBidiagonalToQP. If matrix Q has zero size, then left vectors U are not calculated.
PT
[in] Transposed (or hermitian conjugated) matrix P produced by method ReflectBidiagonalToQP. If matrix PT has zero size, then right vectors VT are not calculated.
S
[out] Vector of singular values.
U
[out] Matrix of left singular vectors.
VT
[out] Matrix of right singular vectors.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
BDSQR computes the singular values and, optionally, the right and/or left singular vectors from the singular value decomposition (SVD) of a N-by-N (upper or lower) bidiagonal matrix B using the implicit zero-shift QR algorithm. The SVD of B has the form
B = Q * S * P**T
where S is the diagonal matrix of singular values, Q is an orthogonal matrix of left singular vectors, and P is an orthogonal matrix of right singular vectors. If left singular vectors are requested, this subroutine actually returns U*Q instead of Q, and, if right singular vectors are requested, this subroutine returns P**T*VT instead of P**T, for given real input matrices U and VT. When U and VT are the orthogonal matrices that reduce a general matrix A to bidiagonal form: A = U*B*VT, as computed by GEBRD, then
A = (U*Q) * S * (P**T*VT)
is the SVD of A.