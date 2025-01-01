DokumentationKategorien
Singular Value Decomposition, QR with pivoting algorithm (LAPACK function GESVDQ).

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool  matrix::SingularValueDecompositionQRPivot(
   ENUM_SVDQRP_A   joba,     // computation accuracy level
   ENUM_SVDQRP_P   jobp,     // use row reversal to compute
   ENUM_SVDQRP_R   jobr,     // use triangular matrix R to compute
   ENUM_SVDQRP_U   jobu,     // how to compute left vectors
   ENUM_SVDQRP_V   jobv,     // how to compute right vectors
   vector&         S,        // vector of computed singular values
   matrix&         U,        // matrix of computed left vectors U
   matrix&         VT        // transposed matrix of right vectors VT
   );

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool  matrix::SingularValueDecompositionQRPivot(
   ENUM_SVDQRP_A   joba,     // computation accuracy level
   ENUM_SVDQRP_P   jobp,     // use row reversal to compute
   ENUM_SVDQRP_R   jobr,     // use triangular matrix R to compute
   ENUM_SVDQRP_U   jobu,     // how to compute left vectors
   ENUM_SVDQRP_V   jobv,     // how to compute right vectors
   vectorf&        S,        // vector of computed singular values
   matrixf&        U,        // matrix of computed left vectors U
   matrixf&        VT        // transposed matrix of right vectors VT
   );

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrix::SingularValueDecompositionQRPivot(
   ENUM_SVDQRP_A   joba,     // computation accuracy level
   ENUM_SVDQRP_P   jobp,     // use row reversal to compute
   ENUM_SVDQRP_R   jobr,     // use triangular matrix R to compute
   ENUM_SVDQRP_U   jobu,     // how to compute left vectors
   ENUM_SVDQRP_V   jobv,     // how to compute right vectors
   vector&         S,        // vector of computed singular values
   matrixc&        U,        // matrix of computed left vectors U
   matrixc&        VT        // transposed matrix of right vectors VT
   );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrix::SingularValueDecompositionQRPivot(
   ENUM_SVDQRP_A   joba,                   // computation accuracy level
   ENUM_SVDQRP_P   jobp,                   // use row reversal to compute
   ENUM_SVDQRP_R   jobr,                   // use triangular matrix R to compute
   ENUM_SVDQRP_U   jobu,                   // how to compute left vectors
   ENUM_SVDQRP_V   jobv,                   // how to compute right vectors
   vectorf&        singular_values,        // vector of computed singular values
   matrixcf&       u,                      // matrix of computed left vectors U
   matrixcf&       vt                      // transposed matrix of right vectors VT
   );

Parameters

joba

[in] ENUM_SVDQRP_A enumeration value defining the accuracy level of the SVD computation.

jobp

[in] ENUM_SVDQRP_P enumeration value defining the use of row reversal during the computation process.

jobr

[in] ENUM_SVDQRP_R enumeration value defining whether to transpose the triangular matrix R obtained as a result of the initial QR factorization.

jobu

[in] ENUM_SVDQRP_U enumeration value that determines how the left singular vectors should be computed.

jobv

[in] ENUM_SVDQRP_V enumeration value defining how the right singular vectors should be computed.

S

[out] Vector of singular values.

U

[out] Matrix of left singular vectors.

VT

[out] Matrix of right singular vectors.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The number of matrix rows must not be less than the number of columns.

If both left and right singular vectors are computed, jobv must be set to SVDQRPV_R when jobu=SVDQRPU_R.

ENUM_SVDQRP_A

An enumeration that specifies the level of accuracy of the SVD computation.

ID

Description

SVDQRP_A

The requested accuracy corresponds to the inverse error limited by epsilon. This is an aggressive level of truncation.

SVDQRPA_M      

Similar to SVDQRP_A, but the truncation is softer. This is the average level of truncation.

SVDQRPA_H

High accuracy is required.

ENUM_SVDQRP_P

An enumeration that specifies whether to use row reversal during calculation.

ID

Description

SVDQRPP_P

The rows of A are ordered in descending order. Recommended for numerical reliability.

SVDQRPP_N      

No row reversal.

ENUM_SVDQRP_R

An enumeration that specifies whether to transpose the triangular matrix R obtained as a result of the initial QR factorization.

ID

Description

SVDQRPR_T

After the initial rotated QR factorization, GESVD is applied to the transpose R**T of the calculated triangular factor R.

SVDQRPR_N      

The triangular factor R is given as input to GESVD.

ENUM_SVDQRP_U

An enumeration defining how left singular vectors should be computed.

ID

Description

SVDQRPU_A

All M left singular vectors are computed.

SVDQRPU_S

The min(M,N) left singular vectors are computed.

SVDQRPU_R

The numerical rank NUMRANK is determined and only the NUMRANK of the left singular vectors is computed.

SVDQRPU_F

N left singular vectors are returned.

SVDQRPU_N

Left singular vectors are not computed.

ENUM_SVDQRP_V

An enumeration defining how right singular vectors should be computed.

ID

Description

SVDQRPV_A

All N right singular vectors are computed.

SVDQRPV_R

The numerical rank NUMRANK is defined and only the NUMRANK of right singular vectors are computed.

SVDQRPV_N

Right singular vectors are not computed.

See also

SingularValueDecompositionDC, SingularValueDecompositionQR