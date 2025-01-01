SingularValueDecompositionQRPivot

Singular Value Decomposition, QR with pivoting algorithm (LAPACK function GESVDQ).

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionQRPivot(

ENUM_SVDQRP_A joba,

ENUM_SVDQRP_P jobp,

ENUM_SVDQRP_R jobr,

ENUM_SVDQRP_U jobu,

ENUM_SVDQRP_V jobv,

vector& S,

matrix& U,

matrix& VT

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionQRPivot(

ENUM_SVDQRP_A joba,

ENUM_SVDQRP_P jobp,

ENUM_SVDQRP_R jobr,

ENUM_SVDQRP_U jobu,

ENUM_SVDQRP_V jobv,

vectorf& S,

matrixf& U,

matrixf& VT

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionQRPivot(

ENUM_SVDQRP_A joba,

ENUM_SVDQRP_P jobp,

ENUM_SVDQRP_R jobr,

ENUM_SVDQRP_U jobu,

ENUM_SVDQRP_V jobv,

vector& S,

matrixc& U,

matrixc& VT

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionQRPivot(

ENUM_SVDQRP_A joba,

ENUM_SVDQRP_P jobp,

ENUM_SVDQRP_R jobr,

ENUM_SVDQRP_U jobu,

ENUM_SVDQRP_V jobv,

vectorf& singular_values,

matrixcf& u,

matrixcf& vt

);

Parameters

joba

[in] ENUM_SVDQRP_A enumeration value defining the accuracy level of the SVD computation.

jobp

[in] ENUM_SVDQRP_P enumeration value defining the use of row reversal during the computation process.

jobr

[in] ENUM_SVDQRP_R enumeration value defining whether to transpose the triangular matrix R obtained as a result of the initial QR factorization.

jobu

[in] ENUM_SVDQRP_U enumeration value that determines how the left singular vectors should be computed.

jobv

[in] ENUM_SVDQRP_V enumeration value defining how the right singular vectors should be computed.

S

[out] Vector of singular values.

U

[out] Matrix of left singular vectors.

VT

[out] Matrix of right singular vectors.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The number of matrix rows must not be less than the number of columns.

If both left and right singular vectors are computed, jobv must be set to SVDQRPV_R when jobu=SVDQRPU_R.

ENUM_SVDQRP_A

An enumeration that specifies the level of accuracy of the SVD computation.

ID Description SVDQRP_A The requested accuracy corresponds to the inverse error limited by epsilon. This is an aggressive level of truncation. SVDQRPA_M Similar to SVDQRP_A, but the truncation is softer. This is the average level of truncation. SVDQRPA_H High accuracy is required.

ENUM_SVDQRP_P

An enumeration that specifies whether to use row reversal during calculation.

ID Description SVDQRPP_P The rows of A are ordered in descending order. Recommended for numerical reliability. SVDQRPP_N No row reversal.

ENUM_SVDQRP_R

An enumeration that specifies whether to transpose the triangular matrix R obtained as a result of the initial QR factorization.

ID Description SVDQRPR_T After the initial rotated QR factorization, GESVD is applied to the transpose R**T of the calculated triangular factor R. SVDQRPR_N The triangular factor R is given as input to GESVD.

ENUM_SVDQRP_U

An enumeration defining how left singular vectors should be computed.

ID Description SVDQRPU_A All M left singular vectors are computed. SVDQRPU_S The min(M,N) left singular vectors are computed. SVDQRPU_R The numerical rank NUMRANK is determined and only the NUMRANK of the left singular vectors is computed. SVDQRPU_F N left singular vectors are returned. SVDQRPU_N Left singular vectors are not computed.

ENUM_SVDQRP_V

An enumeration defining how right singular vectors should be computed.

ID Description SVDQRPV_A All N right singular vectors are computed. SVDQRPV_R The numerical rank NUMRANK is defined and only the NUMRANK of right singular vectors are computed. SVDQRPV_N Right singular vectors are not computed.

See also

SingularValueDecompositionDC, SingularValueDecompositionQR