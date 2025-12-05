Fan sayfamıza katılın
X'ten zamana, Y'den fiyata ve tersi için fonksiyonlar - MetaTrader 5 için komut dosyası
Standart API fonksiyonları ChartXYToTimePrice ve ChartTimePriceToXY önemli dezavantajlara sahiptir. Örneğin, ChartXYToTimePrice yalnızca X ve Y giriş parametreleri grafik penceresinin görünür alanındaysa doğru çalışır , pencerenin dışında işlev sıfır döndürür. ChartTimePriceToXY de bazı durumlarda yanlış çalışır. Her iki fonksiyon da yavaştır.
Tüm giriş parametreleri aralıklarında doğru çalışan fonksiyonları sunuyorum:
int GetXFromTime(datetime time) { int pixels_per_bar = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS) / (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS) + 1; double pixels_per_time = (double)pixels_per_bar / PeriodSeconds(); int first_bar = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR); datetime time_first_bar = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), first_bar); datetime time_0 = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), 0); if(time <= time_0) { int nearest_bar = iBarShift(Symbol(), Period(), time); datetime time_nearest_bar = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), nearest_bar); datetime time_remaining = time - time_nearest_bar; time_remaining -= (int)MathFloor(time_remaining / PeriodSeconds()) * PeriodSeconds(); return (first_bar - nearest_bar) * pixels_per_bar + (int)MathRound(time_remaining * pixels_per_time); } else return first_bar * pixels_per_bar + (int)MathRound((time - time_0) * pixels_per_time); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int GetYFromPrice(double price) { double price_max = ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MAX); double price_min = ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MIN); double pixels_per_price = ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS) / (price_max - price_min); return (int)MathRound((price_max - price) * pixels_per_price); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ datetime GetTimeFromX(int x_dist) { int first_bar = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR); datetime time_first_bar = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), first_bar); int pixels_per_bar = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS) / (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS) + 1; double time_per_pixel = (double)PeriodSeconds() / pixels_per_bar; datetime time_remaining = (int)(((double)x_dist / pixels_per_bar - (int)(x_dist / pixels_per_bar)) * pixels_per_bar * time_per_pixel); int nearest_bar = first_bar - (int)(x_dist / pixels_per_bar); datetime time_nearest_bar = {}; if(nearest_bar < 0) { datetime time_0 = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), 0); datetime delta_time_start = time_0 - time_first_bar; datetime delta_time_stop = (0 - nearest_bar) * PeriodSeconds(); time_nearest_bar = time_first_bar + delta_time_start + delta_time_stop; } else time_nearest_bar = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), nearest_bar); return time_nearest_bar + time_remaining; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double GetPriceFromY(int y_dist) { double price_per_pixel = (ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MAX) - ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MIN)) / ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); double price_max = ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MAX); return price_max - price_per_pixel * y_dist; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Fonksiyonların çalışmasının doğruluğunu gösteren bir komut dosyası. Çalışmasının özü, oluşturulan X ve Y koordinatlarının zaman ve fiyata dönüştürülmesi ve ardından tekrar X ve Y'ye dönüştürülmesidir. Girdi X ve Y koordinatları çıktı koordinatlarından farklıysa, bu fonksiyonlarda sorun olduğu anlamına gelir ve komut dosyası tutarsızlığı yazdırır. Her şey yolundaysa, komut dosyası çalışma sırasında hiçbir şey yazdırmaz, ancak en sonunda sonucu yazdırır
void OnStart() { int generations_total = {}; int deviations_total = {}; uint time_start_script = GetTickCount(); while(!IsStopped()) { int x_input = 16383 - MathRand(); int y_input = 16383 - MathRand(); int first_bar_downloaded = TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MAXBARS) - 1; datetime time_first_bar_downloaded = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), first_bar_downloaded); double price_max_start = ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MAX); double price_min_start = ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MIN); int first_bar_start = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR); int chart_scale_start = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_SCALE); int x_0 = GetXFromTime(time_first_bar_downloaded); int y_0 = GetYFromPrice(0); if(x_input < x_0) x_input = x_0; if(y_input > y_0) y_input = y_0; datetime time = GetTimeFromX(x_input); double price = GetPriceFromY(y_input); int x_output = GetXFromTime(time); int y_output = GetYFromPrice(price); double price_max_stop = ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MAX); double price_min_stop = ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MIN); int first_bar_stop = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR); int chart_scale_stop = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_SCALE); if(price_max_start == price_max_stop && price_min_start == price_min_stop && first_bar_start == first_bar_stop && chart_scale_start == chart_scale_stop)//koordinatların bir sistemden diğerine ve geri aktarıldığı anda, grafiğin ölçeğinin ve konumunun değişmediğini kontrol edin { ++generations_total; if(x_input != x_output || y_input != y_output) { ++deviations_total; Print("!!! deviation detected !!!"); Print("x_input= ", x_input, " y_input= ", y_input); Print("x_output= ", x_output, " y_output= ", y_output); } } } Print("Test ended up with ", deviations_total, " deviations"); if(deviations_total == 0) Print("Everything is Ok"); Print("generations_total= ", generations_total); int generations_rate = generations_total / ((double)(GetTickCount() - time_start_script) / 1000); Print("generations rate= ", generations_rate, " generations / sec"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int GetXFromTime(datetime time) { int pixels_per_bar = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS) / (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS) + 1; double pixels_per_time = (double)pixels_per_bar / PeriodSeconds(); int first_bar = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR); datetime time_first_bar = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), first_bar); datetime time_0 = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), 0); if(time <= time_0) { int nearest_bar = iBarShift(Symbol(), Period(), time); datetime time_nearest_bar = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), nearest_bar); datetime time_remaining = time - time_nearest_bar; time_remaining -= (int)MathFloor(time_remaining / PeriodSeconds()) * PeriodSeconds(); return (first_bar - nearest_bar) * pixels_per_bar + (int)MathRound(time_remaining * pixels_per_time); } else return first_bar * pixels_per_bar + (int)MathRound((time - time_0) * pixels_per_time); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int GetYFromPrice(double price) { double price_max = ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MAX); double price_min = ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MIN); double pixels_per_price = ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS) / (price_max - price_min); return (int)MathRound((price_max - price) * pixels_per_price); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ datetime GetTimeFromX(int x_dist) { int first_bar = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR); datetime time_first_bar = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), first_bar); int pixels_per_bar = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS) / (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS) + 1; double time_per_pixel = (double)PeriodSeconds() / pixels_per_bar; datetime time_remaining = (int)(((double)x_dist / pixels_per_bar - (int)(x_dist / pixels_per_bar)) * pixels_per_bar * time_per_pixel); int nearest_bar = first_bar - (int)(x_dist / pixels_per_bar); datetime time_nearest_bar = {}; if(nearest_bar < 0) { datetime time_0 = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), 0); datetime delta_time_start = time_0 - time_first_bar; datetime delta_time_stop = (0 - nearest_bar) * PeriodSeconds(); time_nearest_bar = time_first_bar + delta_time_start + delta_time_stop; } else time_nearest_bar = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), nearest_bar); return time_nearest_bar + time_remaining; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double GetPriceFromY(int y_dist) { double price_per_pixel = (ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MAX) - ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MIN)) / ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); double price_max = ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MAX); return price_max - price_per_pixel * y_dist; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
