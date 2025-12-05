DeltaFusion Lite is the simplified version of the DeltaFusionPro indicator for MT4. It calculates and displays Cumulative Delta and Net Delta, giving traders a clear view of buying and selling pressure within each candle. By analyzing the distribution of volume between bid and ask, it helps identify market sentiment shifts, potential reversals, and various types of divergences between price and volume.

The indicator calculates the resistance and support lines and shows alerts when price is reached them.