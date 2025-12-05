Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Funzioni per X al tempo, Y al prezzo e viceversa - script per MetaTrader 5
Le funzioni API standard ChartXYToTimePrice e ChartTimePriceToXY presentano notevoli inconvenienti. Ad esempio, ChartXYToTimePrice funziona correttamente solo se i parametri di input X e Y si trovano nell'area visibile della finestra del grafico; al di fuori della finestra la funzione restituisce degli zeri. Anche ChartTimePriceToXY funziona in modo errato in alcuni casi. Entrambe le funzioni sono lente.
Vi presento le funzioni che funzionano correttamente in tutti gli intervalli di parametri di input:
int GetXFromTime(datetime time) { int pixels_per_bar = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS) / (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS) + 1; double pixels_per_time = (double)pixels_per_bar / PeriodSeconds(); int first_bar = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR); datetime time_first_bar = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), first_bar); datetime time_0 = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), 0); if(time <= time_0) { int nearest_bar = iBarShift(Symbol(), Period(), time); datetime time_nearest_bar = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), nearest_bar); datetime time_remaining = time - time_nearest_bar; time_remaining -= (int)MathFloor(time_remaining / PeriodSeconds()) * PeriodSeconds(); return (first_bar - nearest_bar) * pixels_per_bar + (int)MathRound(time_remaining * pixels_per_time); } else return first_bar * pixels_per_bar + (int)MathRound((time - time_0) * pixels_per_time); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int GetYFromPrice(double price) { double price_max = ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MAX); double price_min = ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MIN); double pixels_per_price = ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS) / (price_max - price_min); return (int)MathRound((price_max - price) * pixels_per_price); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ datetime GetTimeFromX(int x_dist) { int first_bar = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR); datetime time_first_bar = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), first_bar); int pixels_per_bar = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS) / (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS) + 1; double time_per_pixel = (double)PeriodSeconds() / pixels_per_bar; datetime time_remaining = (int)(((double)x_dist / pixels_per_bar - (int)(x_dist / pixels_per_bar)) * pixels_per_bar * time_per_pixel); int nearest_bar = first_bar - (int)(x_dist / pixels_per_bar); datetime time_nearest_bar = {}; if(nearest_bar < 0) { datetime time_0 = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), 0); datetime delta_time_start = time_0 - time_first_bar; datetime delta_time_stop = (0 - nearest_bar) * PeriodSeconds(); time_nearest_bar = time_first_bar + delta_time_start + delta_time_stop; } else time_nearest_bar = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), nearest_bar); return time_nearest_bar + time_remaining; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double GetPriceFromY(int y_dist) { double price_per_pixel = (ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MAX) - ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MIN)) / ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); double price_max = ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MAX); return price_max - price_per_pixel * y_dist; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Uno script che dimostra la correttezza del lavoro delle funzioni. L'essenza del suo lavoro consiste nel fatto che le coordinate X e Y generate vengono convertite in tempo e prezzo, e poi nuovamente in X e Y. Se le coordinate X e Y in ingresso differiscono da quelle in uscita, significa che le funzioni hanno dei problemi e lo script stamperà la discrepanza. Se tutto va bene, lo script non stampa nulla durante il lavoro, ma alla fine stamperà il risultato
void OnStart() { int generations_total = {}; int deviations_total = {}; uint time_start_script = GetTickCount(); while(!IsStopped()) { int x_input = 16383 - MathRand(); int y_input = 16383 - MathRand(); int first_bar_downloaded = TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MAXBARS) - 1; datetime time_first_bar_downloaded = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), first_bar_downloaded); double price_max_start = ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MAX); double price_min_start = ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MIN); int first_bar_start = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR); int chart_scale_start = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_SCALE); int x_0 = GetXFromTime(time_first_bar_downloaded); int y_0 = GetYFromPrice(0); if(x_input < x_0) x_input = x_0; if(y_input > y_0) y_input = y_0; datetime time = GetTimeFromX(x_input); double price = GetPriceFromY(y_input); int x_output = GetXFromTime(time); int y_output = GetYFromPrice(price); double price_max_stop = ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MAX); double price_min_stop = ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MIN); int first_bar_stop = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR); int chart_scale_stop = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_SCALE); if(price_max_start == price_max_stop && price_min_start == price_min_stop && first_bar_start == first_bar_stop && chart_scale_start == chart_scale_stop)//verificare che al momento del trasferimento delle coordinate da un sistema all'altro e viceversa, la scala e la posizione del grafico non cambino. { ++generations_total; if(x_input != x_output || y_input != y_output) { ++deviations_total; Print("!!! deviation detected !!!"); Print("x_input= ", x_input, " y_input= ", y_input); Print("x_output= ", x_output, " y_output= ", y_output); } } } Print("Test ended up with ", deviations_total, " deviations"); if(deviations_total == 0) Print("Everything is Ok"); Print("generations_total= ", generations_total); int generations_rate = generations_total / ((double)(GetTickCount() - time_start_script) / 1000); Print("generations rate= ", generations_rate, " generations / sec"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int GetXFromTime(datetime time) { int pixels_per_bar = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS) / (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS) + 1; double pixels_per_time = (double)pixels_per_bar / PeriodSeconds(); int first_bar = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR); datetime time_first_bar = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), first_bar); datetime time_0 = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), 0); if(time <= time_0) { int nearest_bar = iBarShift(Symbol(), Period(), time); datetime time_nearest_bar = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), nearest_bar); datetime time_remaining = time - time_nearest_bar; time_remaining -= (int)MathFloor(time_remaining / PeriodSeconds()) * PeriodSeconds(); return (first_bar - nearest_bar) * pixels_per_bar + (int)MathRound(time_remaining * pixels_per_time); } else return first_bar * pixels_per_bar + (int)MathRound((time - time_0) * pixels_per_time); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int GetYFromPrice(double price) { double price_max = ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MAX); double price_min = ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MIN); double pixels_per_price = ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS) / (price_max - price_min); return (int)MathRound((price_max - price) * pixels_per_price); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ datetime GetTimeFromX(int x_dist) { int first_bar = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR); datetime time_first_bar = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), first_bar); int pixels_per_bar = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS) / (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS) + 1; double time_per_pixel = (double)PeriodSeconds() / pixels_per_bar; datetime time_remaining = (int)(((double)x_dist / pixels_per_bar - (int)(x_dist / pixels_per_bar)) * pixels_per_bar * time_per_pixel); int nearest_bar = first_bar - (int)(x_dist / pixels_per_bar); datetime time_nearest_bar = {}; if(nearest_bar < 0) { datetime time_0 = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), 0); datetime delta_time_start = time_0 - time_first_bar; datetime delta_time_stop = (0 - nearest_bar) * PeriodSeconds(); time_nearest_bar = time_first_bar + delta_time_start + delta_time_stop; } else time_nearest_bar = iTime(Symbol(), Period(), nearest_bar); return time_nearest_bar + time_remaining; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double GetPriceFromY(int y_dist) { double price_per_pixel = (ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MAX) - ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MIN)) / ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); double price_max = ChartGetDouble(0, CHART_PRICE_MAX); return price_max - price_per_pixel * y_dist; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Tradotto dal russo da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/48325
