标准 API 函数 ChartXYToTimePrice 和 ChartTimePriceToXY 有很大的缺点。例如，ChartXYToTimePrice 只有在输入参数 X 和 Y 位于图表窗口可见区域内时才能正常工作 ，在窗口外函数返回零。ChartTimePriceToXY 在某些情况下工作也不正确。这两个函数的运行速度都很慢。

我将介绍在所有输入参数范围内都能正确工作的函数：

int GetXFromTime( datetime time) { int pixels_per_bar = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ) / ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS ) + 1 ; double pixels_per_time = ( double )pixels_per_bar / PeriodSeconds (); int first_bar = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); datetime time_first_bar = iTime ( Symbol (), Period (), first_bar); datetime time_0 = iTime ( Symbol (), Period (), 0 ); if (time <= time_0) { int nearest_bar = iBarShift ( Symbol (), Period (), time); datetime time_nearest_bar = iTime ( Symbol (), Period (), nearest_bar); datetime time_remaining = time - time_nearest_bar; time_remaining -= ( int ) MathFloor (time_remaining / PeriodSeconds ()) * PeriodSeconds (); return (first_bar - nearest_bar) * pixels_per_bar + ( int ) MathRound (time_remaining * pixels_per_time); } else return first_bar * pixels_per_bar + ( int ) MathRound ((time - time_0) * pixels_per_time); } int GetYFromPrice( double price) { double price_max = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX ); double price_min = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN ); double pixels_per_price = ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ) / (price_max - price_min); return ( int ) MathRound ((price_max - price) * pixels_per_price); } datetime GetTimeFromX( int x_dist) { int first_bar = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); datetime time_first_bar = iTime ( Symbol (), Period (), first_bar); int pixels_per_bar = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ) / ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS ) + 1 ; double time_per_pixel = ( double ) PeriodSeconds () / pixels_per_bar; datetime time_remaining = ( int )((( double )x_dist / pixels_per_bar - ( int )(x_dist / pixels_per_bar)) * pixels_per_bar * time_per_pixel); int nearest_bar = first_bar - ( int )(x_dist / pixels_per_bar); datetime time_nearest_bar = {}; if (nearest_bar < 0 ) { datetime time_0 = iTime ( Symbol (), Period (), 0 ); datetime delta_time_start = time_0 - time_first_bar; datetime delta_time_stop = ( 0 - nearest_bar) * PeriodSeconds (); time_nearest_bar = time_first_bar + delta_time_start + delta_time_stop; } else time_nearest_bar = iTime ( Symbol (), Period (), nearest_bar); return time_nearest_bar + time_remaining; } double GetPriceFromY( int y_dist) { double price_per_pixel = ( ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX ) - ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN )) / ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); double price_max = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX ); return price_max - price_per_pixel * y_dist; }

演示函数工作正确性的脚本。其工作原理是将生成的 X 坐标和 Y 坐标转换为时间和价格，然后再转换回X 坐标和 Y 坐标。如果输入的X 坐标和 Y 坐标与输出的坐标不同，说明函数有问题，脚本将打印出差异。如果一切正常，脚本在工作过程中不会打印任何内容，但在最后会打印结果

void OnStart () { int generations_total = {}; int deviations_total = {}; uint time_start_script = GetTickCount (); while (! IsStopped ()) { int x_input = 16383 - MathRand (); int y_input = 16383 - MathRand (); int first_bar_downloaded = TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MAXBARS ) - 1 ; datetime time_first_bar_downloaded = iTime ( Symbol (), Period (), first_bar_downloaded); double price_max_start = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX ); double price_min_start = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN ); int first_bar_start = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); int chart_scale_start = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); int x_0 = GetXFromTime(time_first_bar_downloaded); int y_0 = GetYFromPrice( 0 ); if (x_input < x_0) x_input = x_0; if (y_input > y_0) y_input = y_0; datetime time = GetTimeFromX(x_input); double price = GetPriceFromY(y_input); int x_output = GetXFromTime(time); int y_output = GetYFromPrice(price); double price_max_stop = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX ); double price_min_stop = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN ); int first_bar_stop = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); int chart_scale_stop = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); if (price_max_start == price_max_stop && price_min_start == price_min_stop && first_bar_start == first_bar_stop && chart_scale_start == chart_scale_stop) { ++generations_total; if (x_input != x_output || y_input != y_output) { ++deviations_total; Print ( "!!! deviation detected !!!" ); Print ( "x_input= " , x_input, " y_input= " , y_input); Print ( "x_output= " , x_output, " y_output= " , y_output); } } } Print ( "Test ended up with " , deviations_total, " deviations" ); if (deviations_total == 0 ) Print ( "Everything is Ok" ); Print ( "generations_total= " , generations_total); int generations_rate = generations_total / (( double )( GetTickCount () - time_start_script) / 1000 ); Print ( "generations rate= " , generations_rate, " generations / sec" ); }




