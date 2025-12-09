price_open - bir anlaşmanın açılış fiyatı;

price_stoploss - stop-loss seviyesinin fiyatı;

risk_percent_equity - mevduatın yüzdesi olarak işlem başına risk;

double GetVolByRisk( double price_open, double price_stoploss, double risk_percent_equity) { double volume = {}; double margin_risk = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ) * risk_percent_equity / 100 ; double tick_size = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); double tick_value = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); double min_lot = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); double max_lot = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); double lot_step = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); double delta_stoploss = MathAbs (price_open - price_stoploss); double margin_risk_1lot = delta_stoploss / tick_size * tick_value; volume = margin_risk / margin_risk_1lot; volume = MathFloor (volume / lot_step) * min_lot; if (volume == 0 ) volume = min_lot; if (volume > max_lot) volume = max_lot; return volume; }

Bu işlevle rastgele ticaret yapan bir Uzman Danışman örneği

input int stoploss_points = 100 ; input double risk_percent_equity = 1 ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; double equity_open = {}; double profit_expected = {}; bool pos_open = false ; void OnTick () { if (!pos_open) { MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeCheckResult result_check; MqlTradeResult result_trade; ZeroMemory (request); ZeroMemory (result_check); ZeroMemory (result_trade); double tick_size = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); if (order_type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) order_type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; else order_type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; if (order_type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { request.price = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_ASK ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; request.sl = request.price - tick_size * stoploss_points; request.tp = request.price + tick_size * stoploss_points; } else { request.price = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID ); request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; request.sl = request.price + tick_size * stoploss_points; request.tp = request.price - tick_size * stoploss_points; } double volume = GetVolByRisk(request.price, request.sl, risk_percent_equity); request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.symbol = Symbol (); request.volume = volume; request.deviation = 5 ; profit_expected = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ) * risk_percent_equity / 100 ; equity_open = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); if ( OrderCheck (request, result_check)) { OrderSend (request, result_trade); pos_open = true ; } } } void OnTradeTransaction ( const MqlTradeTransaction & trans, const MqlTradeRequest & request, const MqlTradeResult & result) { if (trans.type == TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD ) { HistoryDealSelect (trans.deal); ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY deal_entry = ( ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY ) HistoryDealGetInteger (trans.deal, DEAL_ENTRY ); if (deal_entry == DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ) { Print ( "==========" ); Print ( "volume= " , trans.volume); Print ( "equity_open= " , equity_open); Print ( "equity_close= " , AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY )); Print ( "profit expected= +/- " , profit_expected); Print ( "profit real= " , HistoryDealGetDouble (trans.deal, DEAL_PROFIT )); Print ( "==========" ); pos_open = false ; } } } double GetVolByRisk( double price_open, double price_stoploss, double risk_percent_equity) { double volume = {}; double margin_risk = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ) * risk_percent_equity / 100 ; double tick_size = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); double tick_value = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); double min_lot = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); double max_lot = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); double lot_step = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); double delta_stoploss = MathAbs (price_open - price_stoploss); double margin_risk_1lot = delta_stoploss / tick_size * tick_value; volume = margin_risk / margin_risk_1lot; volume = MathFloor (volume / lot_step) * min_lot; if (volume == 0 ) volume = min_lot; if (volume > max_lot) volume = max_lot; return volume; }



