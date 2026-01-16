СигналыРазделы
Linkan Biswas

Stable Gain

Linkan Biswas
0 отзывов
Надежность
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 39%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
11
Прибыльных трейдов:
7 (63.63%)
Убыточных трейдов:
4 (36.36%)
Лучший трейд:
43.54 USD
Худший трейд:
-23.71 USD
Общая прибыль:
167.64 USD (111 617 pips)
Общий убыток:
-42.30 USD (42 281 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
6 (124.10 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
124.10 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.58
Торговая активность:
2.02%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
8.78%
Последний трейд:
3 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
11
Ср. время удержания:
7 часов
Фактор восстановления:
2.98
Длинных трейдов:
1 (9.09%)
Коротких трейдов:
10 (90.91%)
Профит фактор:
3.96
Мат. ожидание:
11.39 USD
Средняя прибыль:
23.95 USD
Средний убыток:
-10.58 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-42.05 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-42.05 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
39.34%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
42.05 USD (9.00%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
5.92% (42.05 USD)
По эквити:
6.35% (42.36 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 125
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 69K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +43.54 USD
Худший трейд: -24 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +124.10 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -42.05 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real6" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.14 × 187
Exness-MT5Real8
2.81 × 48
ZeroMarkets-Live
13.59 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
18.23 × 13
I am using my own custom strategy with technical analysis. Always i am avoiding risky trade. At first i think about to protect the capital then profit. Small profit is better than loss and i think about consistent profit. I am trading with H1 chart and prefer XAUUSD and don't hold trade more than 1 hour.  Forex is the game of patience and we need to see the result after minimum 1 month. One trade and one day can't prove my strategy. I don't like risky trade which can blow my account and if we can survive in forex, profit will come automatically so don't hurry. I prefer safe trading and it's for long term investment. I use Stop Loss strictly for safety.

Note: Maximum Drawdown 10% & you can also buy my strategy.


Personal Contacts:

Telegram: https://t.me/trader2013

Нет отзывов
2026.01.16 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 15:58
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.16 15:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.16 15:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
