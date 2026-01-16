SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Stable Gain
Linkan Biswas

Stable Gain

Linkan Biswas
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 39%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
11
Profit Trade:
7 (63.63%)
Loss Trade:
4 (36.36%)
Best Trade:
43.54 USD
Worst Trade:
-23.71 USD
Profitto lordo:
167.64 USD (111 617 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-42.30 USD (42 281 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (124.10 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
124.10 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.58
Attività di trading:
2.02%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.78%
Ultimo trade:
43 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.98
Long Trade:
1 (9.09%)
Short Trade:
10 (90.91%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.96
Profitto previsto:
11.39 USD
Profitto medio:
23.95 USD
Perdita media:
-10.58 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-42.05 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-42.05 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
39.34%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
42.05 USD (9.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.92% (42.05 USD)
Per equità:
6.35% (42.36 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 125
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 69K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +43.54 USD
Worst Trade: -24 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +124.10 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -42.05 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real6" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.14 × 187
Exness-MT5Real8
2.81 × 48
ZeroMarkets-Live
13.59 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
18.23 × 13
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

I am using my own custom strategy with technical analysis. Always i am avoiding risky trade. At first i think about to protect the capital then profit. Small profit is better than loss and i think about consistent profit. I am trading with H1 chart and prefer XAUUSD and don't hold trade more than 1 hour.  Forex is the game of patience and we need to see the result after minimum 1 month. One trade and one day can't prove my strategy. I don't like risky trade which can blow my account and if we can survive in forex, profit will come automatically so don't hurry. I prefer safe trading and it's for long term investment. I use Stop Loss strictly for safety.

Note: Maximum Drawdown 10% & you can also buy my strategy.


Personal Contacts:

Telegram: https://t.me/trader2013

Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.16 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 15:58
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.16 15:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.16 15:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Stable Gain
30USD al mese
39%
0
0
USD
650
USD
1
0%
11
63%
2%
3.96
11.39
USD
6%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.