Linkan Biswas

Stable Gain

Linkan Biswas
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 39%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
11
이익 거래:
7 (63.63%)
손실 거래:
4 (36.36%)
최고의 거래:
43.54 USD
최악의 거래:
-23.71 USD
총 수익:
167.64 USD (111 617 pips)
총 손실:
-42.30 USD (42 281 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
6 (124.10 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
124.10 USD (6)
샤프 비율:
0.58
거래 활동:
2.02%
최대 입금량:
8.78%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
11
평균 유지 시간:
7 시간
회복 요인:
2.98
롱(주식매수):
1 (9.09%)
숏(주식차입매도):
10 (90.91%)
수익 요인:
3.96
기대수익:
11.39 USD
평균 이익:
23.95 USD
평균 손실:
-10.58 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-42.05 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-42.05 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
39.34%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
42.05 USD (9.00%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
5.92% (42.05 USD)
자본금별:
6.35% (42.36 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 125
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 69K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +43.54 USD
최악의 거래: -24 USD
연속 최대 이익: 6
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +124.10 USD
연속 최대 손실: -42.05 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real6"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.14 × 187
Exness-MT5Real8
2.81 × 48
ZeroMarkets-Live
13.59 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
18.23 × 13
I am using my own custom strategy with technical analysis. Always i am avoiding risky trade. At first i think about to protect the capital then profit. Small profit is better than loss and i think about consistent profit. I am trading with H1 chart and prefer XAUUSD and don't hold trade more than 1 hour.  Forex is the game of patience and we need to see the result after minimum 1 month. One trade and one day can't prove my strategy. I don't like risky trade which can blow my account and if we can survive in forex, profit will come automatically so don't hurry. I prefer safe trading and it's for long term investment. I use Stop Loss strictly for safety.

Note: Maximum Drawdown 10% & you can also buy my strategy.


Personal Contacts:

Telegram: https://t.me/trader2013

리뷰 없음
2026.01.16 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 15:58
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.16 15:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.16 15:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
