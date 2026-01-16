SinaisSeções
Linkan Biswas

Stable Gain

Linkan Biswas
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2026 39%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
11
Negociações com lucro:
7 (63.63%)
Negociações com perda:
4 (36.36%)
Melhor negociação:
43.54 USD
Pior negociação:
-23.71 USD
Lucro bruto:
167.64 USD (111 617 pips)
Perda bruta:
-42.30 USD (42 281 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
6 (124.10 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
124.10 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.58
Atividade de negociação:
2.02%
Depósito máximo carregado:
8.78%
Último negócio:
1 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
11
Tempo médio de espera:
7 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.98
Negociações longas:
1 (9.09%)
Negociações curtas:
10 (90.91%)
Fator de lucro:
3.96
Valor esperado:
11.39 USD
Lucro médio:
23.95 USD
Perda média:
-10.58 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-42.05 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-42.05 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
39.34%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
42.05 USD (9.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
5.92% (42.05 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
6.35% (42.36 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 125
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 69K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +43.54 USD
Pior negociação: -24 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +124.10 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -42.05 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real6" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.14 × 187
Exness-MT5Real8
2.81 × 48
ZeroMarkets-Live
13.59 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
18.23 × 13
I am using my own custom strategy with technical analysis. Always i am avoiding risky trade. At first i think about to protect the capital then profit. Small profit is better than loss and i think about consistent profit. I am trading with H1 chart and prefer XAUUSD and don't hold trade more than 1 hour.  Forex is the game of patience and we need to see the result after minimum 1 month. One trade and one day can't prove my strategy. I don't like risky trade which can blow my account and if we can survive in forex, profit will come automatically so don't hurry. I prefer safe trading and it's for long term investment. I use Stop Loss strictly for safety.

Note: Maximum Drawdown 10% & you can also buy my strategy.


Personal Contacts:

Telegram: https://t.me/trader2013

Sem comentários
2026.01.16 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 15:58
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.16 15:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.16 15:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
