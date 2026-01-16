SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Stable Gain
Linkan Biswas

Stable Gain

Linkan Biswas
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 39%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
11
Bénéfice trades:
7 (63.63%)
Perte trades:
4 (36.36%)
Meilleure transaction:
43.54 USD
Pire transaction:
-23.71 USD
Bénéfice brut:
167.64 USD (111 617 pips)
Perte brute:
-42.30 USD (42 281 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (124.10 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
124.10 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.58
Activité de trading:
2.02%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.78%
Dernier trade:
22 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.98
Longs trades:
1 (9.09%)
Courts trades:
10 (90.91%)
Facteur de profit:
3.96
Rendement attendu:
11.39 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
23.95 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.58 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-42.05 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-42.05 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
39.34%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
42.05 USD (9.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.92% (42.05 USD)
Par fonds propres:
6.35% (42.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 125
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 69K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +43.54 USD
Pire transaction: -24 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +124.10 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -42.05 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real6" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.14 × 187
Exness-MT5Real8
2.81 × 48
ZeroMarkets-Live
13.59 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
18.23 × 13
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

I am using my own custom strategy with technical analysis. Always i am avoiding risky trade. At first i think about to protect the capital then profit. Small profit is better than loss and i think about consistent profit. I am trading with H1 chart and prefer XAUUSD and don't hold trade more than 1 hour.  Forex is the game of patience and we need to see the result after minimum 1 month. One trade and one day can't prove my strategy. I don't like risky trade which can blow my account and if we can survive in forex, profit will come automatically so don't hurry. I prefer safe trading and it's for long term investment. I use Stop Loss strictly for safety.

Note: Maximum Drawdown 10% & you can also buy my strategy.


Personal Contacts:

Telegram: https://t.me/trader2013

Aucun avis
2026.01.16 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 15:58
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.16 15:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.16 15:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Stable Gain
30 USD par mois
39%
0
0
USD
650
USD
1
0%
11
63%
2%
3.96
11.39
USD
6%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.