SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Stable Gain
Linkan Biswas

Stable Gain

Linkan Biswas
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 39%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
11
Gewinntrades:
7 (63.63%)
Verlusttrades:
4 (36.36%)
Bester Trade:
43.54 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-23.71 USD
Bruttoprofit:
167.64 USD (111 617 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-42.30 USD (42 281 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (124.10 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
124.10 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.58
Trading-Aktivität:
2.02%
Max deposit load:
8.78%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
11
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
7 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.98
Long-Positionen:
1 (9.09%)
Short-Positionen:
10 (90.91%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.96
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
11.39 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
23.95 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-10.58 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-42.05 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-42.05 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
39.34%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
42.05 USD (9.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.92% (42.05 USD)
Kapital:
6.35% (42.36 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 125
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 69K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +43.54 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -24 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +124.10 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -42.05 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real6" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.14 × 187
Exness-MT5Real8
2.81 × 48
ZeroMarkets-Live
13.59 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
18.23 × 13
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

I am using my own custom strategy with technical analysis. Always i am avoiding risky trade. At first i think about to protect the capital then profit. Small profit is better than loss and i think about consistent profit. I am trading with H1 chart and prefer XAUUSD and don't hold trade more than 1 hour.  Forex is the game of patience and we need to see the result after minimum 1 month. One trade and one day can't prove my strategy. I don't like risky trade which can blow my account and if we can survive in forex, profit will come automatically so don't hurry. I prefer safe trading and it's for long term investment. I use Stop Loss strictly for safety.

Note: Maximum Drawdown 10% & you can also buy my strategy.


Personal Contacts:

Telegram: https://t.me/trader2013

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.16 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 15:58
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.16 15:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.16 15:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Stable Gain
30 USD pro Monat
39%
0
0
USD
650
USD
1
0%
11
63%
2%
3.96
11.39
USD
6%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.