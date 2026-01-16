SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Stable Gain
Linkan Biswas

Stable Gain

Linkan Biswas
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 39%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
7 (63.63%)
Loss Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Best trade:
43.54 USD
Worst trade:
-23.71 USD
Gross Profit:
167.64 USD (111 617 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42.30 USD (42 281 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (124.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
124.10 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.58
Trading activity:
2.02%
Max deposit load:
8.78%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.98
Long Trades:
1 (9.09%)
Short Trades:
10 (90.91%)
Profit Factor:
3.96
Expected Payoff:
11.39 USD
Average Profit:
23.95 USD
Average Loss:
-10.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-42.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42.05 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
39.34%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
42.05 USD (9.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.92% (42.05 USD)
By Equity:
6.35% (42.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 125
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 69K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +43.54 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +124.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.05 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.14 × 187
Exness-MT5Real8
2.81 × 48
ZeroMarkets-Live
13.59 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
18.23 × 13
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

I am using my own custom strategy with technical analysis. Always i am avoiding risky trade. At first i think about to protect the capital then profit. Small profit is better than loss and i think about consistent profit. I am trading with H1 chart and prefer XAUUSD and don't hold trade more than 1 hour.  Forex is the game of patience and we need to see the result after minimum 1 month. One trade and one day can't prove my strategy. I don't like risky trade which can blow my account and if we can survive in forex, profit will come automatically so don't hurry. I prefer safe trading and it's for long term investment. I use Stop Loss strictly for safety.

Note: Maximum Drawdown 10% & you can also buy my strategy.


Personal Contacts:

Telegram: https://t.me/trader2013

No reviews
2026.01.16 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 15:58
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.16 15:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.16 15:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Stable Gain
30 USD per month
39%
0
0
USD
650
USD
1
0%
11
63%
2%
3.96
11.39
USD
6%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.