СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / SmartFX
Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo

SmartFX

Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo
0 отзывов
Надежность
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 33 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 7%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:100
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
10
Прибыльных трейдов:
5 (50.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
5 (50.00%)
Лучший трейд:
22.78 USD
Худший трейд:
-8.20 USD
Общая прибыль:
61.82 USD (4 107 pips)
Общий убыток:
-16.22 USD (1 065 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
3 (23.92 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
23.92 USD (3)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.46
Торговая активность:
35.04%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
13.73%
Последний трейд:
8 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
11
Ср. время удержания:
12 минут
Фактор восстановления:
5.56
Длинных трейдов:
6 (60.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
4 (40.00%)
Профит фактор:
3.81
Мат. ожидание:
4.56 USD
Средняя прибыль:
12.36 USD
Средний убыток:
-3.24 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-5.12 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-8.20 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
7.16%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
5.12 USD
Максимальная:
8.20 USD (1.23%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
1.23% (8.20 USD)
По эквити:
2.88% (19.65 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 46
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +22.78 USD
Худший трейд: -8 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 3
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +23.92 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -5.12 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

SmartFX is a professional Forex trading service focused on consistency, disciplined execution, and risk-controlled growth.

All trades are executed using structured technical analysis, market structure evaluation, and strict risk management rules, with capital preservation as the top priority. The approach is built to adapt to different market conditions while maintaining controlled drawdown and stable performance over time.

SmartFX does not rely on hype or unrealistic expectations. Instead, it follows a professional trading methodology, emphasizing patience, precision, and long-term sustainability.

This service is designed for traders and investors who value professionalism, transparency, and consistency, understanding that successful trading is the result of discipline and experience, not luck.

Нет отзывов
2026.01.07 14:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 14:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.07 14:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 13:50
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 13:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.07 12:50
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 12:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 20:35
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 20:35
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 20:35
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 20:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 20:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
SmartFX
33 USD в месяц
7%
0
0
USD
682
USD
1
0%
10
50%
35%
3.81
4.56
USD
3%
1:100
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.