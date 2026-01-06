SeñalesSecciones
Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo

SmartFX

Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo
0 comentarios
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 33 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 -8%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:100
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
23
Transacciones Rentables:
10 (43.47%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
13 (56.52%)
Mejor transacción:
22.78 USD
Peor transacción:
-52.10 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
90.00 USD (5 513 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-143.33 USD (7 348 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (25.58 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
25.58 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.15
Actividad comercial:
57.98%
Carga máxima del depósito:
26.92%
Último trade:
39 minutos
Trades a la semana:
24
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 hora
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.53
Transacciones Largas:
7 (30.43%)
Transacciones Cortas:
16 (69.57%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.63
Beneficio Esperado:
-2.32 USD
Beneficio medio:
9.00 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-11.03 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-57.43 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-57.43 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
-8.38%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
53.33 USD
Máxima:
100.59 USD (14.71%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
14.71% (100.59 USD)
De fondos:
22.78% (145.26 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 23
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD -53
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD -1.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +22.78 USD
Peor transacción: -52 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +25.58 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -57.43 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

SmartFX is a professional Forex trading service focused on consistency, disciplined execution, and risk-controlled growth.

All trades are executed using structured technical analysis, market structure evaluation, and strict risk management rules, with capital preservation as the top priority. The approach is built to adapt to different market conditions while maintaining controlled drawdown and stable performance over time.

SmartFX does not rely on hype or unrealistic expectations. Instead, it follows a professional trading methodology, emphasizing patience, precision, and long-term sustainability.

This service is designed for traders and investors who value professionalism, transparency, and consistency, understanding that successful trading is the result of discipline and experience, not luck.

No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
SmartFX
33 USD al mes
-8%
0
0
USD
583
USD
1
0%
23
43%
58%
0.62
-2.32
USD
23%
1:100
