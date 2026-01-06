- Incremento
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
SmartFX is a professional Forex trading service focused on consistency, disciplined execution, and risk-controlled growth.
All trades are executed using structured technical analysis, market structure evaluation, and strict risk management rules, with capital preservation as the top priority. The approach is built to adapt to different market conditions while maintaining controlled drawdown and stable performance over time.
SmartFX does not rely on hype or unrealistic expectations. Instead, it follows a professional trading methodology, emphasizing patience, precision, and long-term sustainability.
This service is designed for traders and investors who value professionalism, transparency, and consistency, understanding that successful trading is the result of discipline and experience, not luck.
