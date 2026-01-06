信号部分
Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo

SmartFX

Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 33 USD per 
增长自 2026 7%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:100
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
10
盈利交易:
5 (50.00%)
亏损交易:
5 (50.00%)
最好交易:
22.78 USD
最差交易:
-8.20 USD
毛利:
61.82 USD (4 107 pips)
毛利亏损:
-16.22 USD (1 065 pips)
最大连续赢利:
3 (23.92 USD)
最大连续盈利:
23.92 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.46
交易活动:
33.99%
最大入金加载:
13.73%
最近交易:
8 几小时前
每周交易:
11
平均持有时间:
12 分钟
采收率:
5.56
长期交易:
6 (60.00%)
短期交易:
4 (40.00%)
利润因子:
3.81
预期回报:
4.56 USD
平均利润:
12.36 USD
平均损失:
-3.24 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-5.12 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-8.20 USD (1)
每月增长:
7.16%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
5.12 USD
最大值:
8.20 USD (1.23%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.23% (8.20 USD)
净值:
2.48% (16.94 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 46
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +22.78 USD
最差交易: -8 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +23.92 USD
最大连续亏损: -5.12 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 HantecMarketsMU-MT5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

SmartFX is a professional Forex trading service focused on consistency, disciplined execution, and risk-controlled growth.

All trades are executed using structured technical analysis, market structure evaluation, and strict risk management rules, with capital preservation as the top priority. The approach is built to adapt to different market conditions while maintaining controlled drawdown and stable performance over time.

SmartFX does not rely on hype or unrealistic expectations. Instead, it follows a professional trading methodology, emphasizing patience, precision, and long-term sustainability.

This service is designed for traders and investors who value professionalism, transparency, and consistency, understanding that successful trading is the result of discipline and experience, not luck.

2026.01.07 14:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 14:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.07 14:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 13:50
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 13:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.07 12:50
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 12:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 20:35
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 20:35
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 20:35
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 20:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 20:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
