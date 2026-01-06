- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|46
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|3K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 HantecMarketsMU-MT5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
SmartFX is a professional Forex trading service focused on consistency, disciplined execution, and risk-controlled growth.
All trades are executed using structured technical analysis, market structure evaluation, and strict risk management rules, with capital preservation as the top priority. The approach is built to adapt to different market conditions while maintaining controlled drawdown and stable performance over time.
SmartFX does not rely on hype or unrealistic expectations. Instead, it follows a professional trading methodology, emphasizing patience, precision, and long-term sustainability.
This service is designed for traders and investors who value professionalism, transparency, and consistency, understanding that successful trading is the result of discipline and experience, not luck.
USD
USD
USD