Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo

SmartFX

Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 33 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 7%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
10
Bénéfice trades:
5 (50.00%)
Perte trades:
5 (50.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
22.78 USD
Pire transaction:
-8.20 USD
Bénéfice brut:
61.82 USD (4 107 pips)
Perte brute:
-16.22 USD (1 065 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (23.92 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
23.92 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.46
Activité de trading:
18.73%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.73%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
12 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
5.56
Longs trades:
6 (60.00%)
Courts trades:
4 (40.00%)
Facteur de profit:
3.81
Rendement attendu:
4.56 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
12.36 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.24 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-5.12 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-8.20 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.16%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
5.12 USD
Maximal:
8.20 USD (1.23%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.23% (8.20 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.48% (16.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 46
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +22.78 USD
Pire transaction: -8 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +23.92 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -5.12 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

SmartFX is a professional Forex trading service focused on consistency, disciplined execution, and risk-controlled growth.

All trades are executed using structured technical analysis, market structure evaluation, and strict risk management rules, with capital preservation as the top priority. The approach is built to adapt to different market conditions while maintaining controlled drawdown and stable performance over time.

SmartFX does not rely on hype or unrealistic expectations. Instead, it follows a professional trading methodology, emphasizing patience, precision, and long-term sustainability.

This service is designed for traders and investors who value professionalism, transparency, and consistency, understanding that successful trading is the result of discipline and experience, not luck.

Aucun avis
2026.01.07 14:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 14:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.07 14:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 13:50
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 13:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.07 12:50
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 12:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 20:35
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 20:35
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 20:35
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 20:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 20:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
