シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / SmartFX
Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo

SmartFX

Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  33  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 7%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:100
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
10
利益トレード:
5 (50.00%)
損失トレード:
5 (50.00%)
ベストトレード:
22.78 USD
最悪のトレード:
-8.20 USD
総利益:
61.82 USD (4 107 pips)
総損失:
-16.22 USD (1 065 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
3 (23.92 USD)
最大連続利益:
23.92 USD (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.46
取引アクティビティ:
33.99%
最大入金額:
13.73%
最近のトレード:
8 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
11
平均保有時間:
12 分
リカバリーファクター:
5.56
長いトレード:
6 (60.00%)
短いトレード:
4 (40.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
3.81
期待されたペイオフ:
4.56 USD
平均利益:
12.36 USD
平均損失:
-3.24 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-5.12 USD)
最大連続損失:
-8.20 USD (1)
月間成長:
7.16%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
5.12 USD
最大の:
8.20 USD (1.23%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
1.23% (8.20 USD)
エクイティによる:
2.62% (17.90 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 46
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +22.78 USD
最悪のトレード: -8 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +23.92 USD
最大連続損失: -5.12 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"HantecMarketsMU-MT5"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

SmartFX is a professional Forex trading service focused on consistency, disciplined execution, and risk-controlled growth.

All trades are executed using structured technical analysis, market structure evaluation, and strict risk management rules, with capital preservation as the top priority. The approach is built to adapt to different market conditions while maintaining controlled drawdown and stable performance over time.

SmartFX does not rely on hype or unrealistic expectations. Instead, it follows a professional trading methodology, emphasizing patience, precision, and long-term sustainability.

This service is designed for traders and investors who value professionalism, transparency, and consistency, understanding that successful trading is the result of discipline and experience, not luck.

レビューなし
2026.01.07 14:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 14:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.07 14:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 13:50
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 13:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.07 12:50
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 12:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 20:35
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 20:35
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 20:35
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 20:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 20:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
SmartFX
33 USD/月
7%
0
0
USD
682
USD
1
0%
10
50%
34%
3.81
4.56
USD
3%
1:100
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください