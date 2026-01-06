SinaisSeções
Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo

SmartFX

Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2026 7%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
10
Negociações com lucro:
5 (50.00%)
Negociações com perda:
5 (50.00%)
Melhor negociação:
22.78 USD
Pior negociação:
-8.20 USD
Lucro bruto:
61.82 USD (4 107 pips)
Perda bruta:
-16.22 USD (1 065 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
3 (23.92 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
23.92 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.46
Atividade de negociação:
33.99%
Depósito máximo carregado:
13.73%
Último negócio:
8 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
11
Tempo médio de espera:
12 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
5.56
Negociações longas:
6 (60.00%)
Negociações curtas:
4 (40.00%)
Fator de lucro:
3.81
Valor esperado:
4.56 USD
Lucro médio:
12.36 USD
Perda média:
-3.24 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-5.12 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-8.20 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
7.16%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
5.12 USD
Máximo:
8.20 USD (1.23%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
1.23% (8.20 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.48% (16.94 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 46
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +22.78 USD
Pior negociação: -8 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +23.92 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -5.12 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

SmartFX is a professional Forex trading service focused on consistency, disciplined execution, and risk-controlled growth.

All trades are executed using structured technical analysis, market structure evaluation, and strict risk management rules, with capital preservation as the top priority. The approach is built to adapt to different market conditions while maintaining controlled drawdown and stable performance over time.

SmartFX does not rely on hype or unrealistic expectations. Instead, it follows a professional trading methodology, emphasizing patience, precision, and long-term sustainability.

This service is designed for traders and investors who value professionalism, transparency, and consistency, understanding that successful trading is the result of discipline and experience, not luck.

Sem comentários
