SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / SmartFX
Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo

SmartFX

Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 33 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 7%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:100
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
10
Gewinntrades:
5 (50.00%)
Verlusttrades:
5 (50.00%)
Bester Trade:
22.78 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-8.20 USD
Bruttoprofit:
61.82 USD (4 107 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-16.22 USD (1 065 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
3 (23.92 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
23.92 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading-Aktivität:
33.99%
Max deposit load:
13.73%
Letzter Trade:
8 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
11
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
12 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
5.56
Long-Positionen:
6 (60.00%)
Short-Positionen:
4 (40.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.81
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.56 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
12.36 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.24 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-5.12 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-8.20 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
7.16%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
5.12 USD
Maximaler:
8.20 USD (1.23%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.23% (8.20 USD)
Kapital:
2.62% (17.90 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 46
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +22.78 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -8 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +23.92 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -5.12 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

SmartFX is a professional Forex trading service focused on consistency, disciplined execution, and risk-controlled growth.

All trades are executed using structured technical analysis, market structure evaluation, and strict risk management rules, with capital preservation as the top priority. The approach is built to adapt to different market conditions while maintaining controlled drawdown and stable performance over time.

SmartFX does not rely on hype or unrealistic expectations. Instead, it follows a professional trading methodology, emphasizing patience, precision, and long-term sustainability.

This service is designed for traders and investors who value professionalism, transparency, and consistency, understanding that successful trading is the result of discipline and experience, not luck.

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.07 14:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 14:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.07 14:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 13:50
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 13:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.07 12:50
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 12:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 20:35
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 20:35
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 20:35
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 20:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 20:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
SmartFX
33 USD pro Monat
7%
0
0
USD
682
USD
1
0%
10
50%
34%
3.81
4.56
USD
3%
1:100
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.