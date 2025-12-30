СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Bitcoin Xp
Mose' Panizza

Gold Bitcoin Xp

Mose' Panizza
0 отзывов
3 недели
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 12%
VantageInternational-Live 6
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 166
Прибыльных трейдов:
863 (74.01%)
Убыточных трейдов:
303 (25.99%)
Лучший трейд:
12.27 EUR
Худший трейд:
-26.65 EUR
Общая прибыль:
979.05 EUR (3 217 032 pips)
Общий убыток:
-686.18 EUR (567 429 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
37 (30.00 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
102.19 EUR (23)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.10
Торговая активность:
n/a
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.00%
Последний трейд:
17 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
62
Ср. время удержания:
22 минуты
Фактор восстановления:
2.89
Длинных трейдов:
616 (52.83%)
Коротких трейдов:
550 (47.17%)
Профит фактор:
1.43
Мат. ожидание:
0.25 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
1.13 EUR
Средний убыток:
-2.26 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
19 (-16.64 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-82.78 EUR (15)
Прирост в месяц:
11.71%
Алготрейдинг:
91%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.03 EUR
Максимальная:
101.18 EUR (3.67%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
3.68% (101.57 EUR)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 1065
BTCUSD 78
AUDCHF+ 5
GBPUSD+ 3
EURGBP+ 3
AUDCAD+ 3
EURUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD+ 262
BTCUSD 87
AUDCHF+ 2
GBPUSD+ 2
EURGBP+ 6
AUDCAD+ 1
EURUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD+ 35K
BTCUSD 897K
AUDCHF+ 164
GBPUSD+ 205
EURGBP+ 261
AUDCAD+ 238
EURUSD+ 75
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +12.27 EUR
Худший трейд: -27 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 23
Макс. серия проигрышей: 15
Макс. прибыль в серии: +30.00 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -16.64 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageInternational-Live 6" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.37 × 19
🔥 GOLD BITCOIN XP – Premium Multi-Asset Copy Trading Signal 🔥

GOLD BITCOIN XP is an exclusive all-in-one copy trading signal available on MQL5, designed to give traders access to a powerful diversified strategy combining Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency trading.

This premium signal integrates the strength of three advanced algorithms:

🟡 GOLD AUREFIX – Precision trading on Gold (XAUUSD), engineered to capture high-probability movements in precious metals.

BITCOIN ET FUTURUM – A next-generation algorithm built for Bitcoin, designed to navigate crypto volatility with intelligent risk control.

FOREX INVICTUS – A robust Forex engine operating across major currency pairs with adaptive logic and professional-grade execution.

All strategies are synchronized into a single signal, creating a balanced and dynamic trading ecosystem that adapts to changing market conditions.

🚀 Why Choose GOLD BITCOIN XP?

True Multi-Asset Diversification
Gold, Bitcoin, and Forex combined into one unified copy trading solution.

🧠 Intelligent Risk Management
Each component uses adaptive risk logic, ensuring controlled exposure across all markets.

📈 Professional Execution
Optimized for modern market conditions with precise entries, disciplined exits, and internal protection systems.

🔁 Fully Automated Copy Trading
Once subscribed, all trades are automatically copied to your account — no manual intervention required.

🔒 Designed for Stability & Growth
Built to deliver consistent performance while maintaining strict risk control.

📊 Signal Highlights

  • Multi-asset trading: Gold, Bitcoin & Forex

  • Advanced algorithms working together

  • Adaptive risk and capital protection

  • Fully automated copy trading

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Suitable for traders seeking diversification and intelligent automation

⚠️ Important Notice
GOLD BITCOIN XP is a professional copy trading signal.
Trading involves risk and past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always start with appropriate capital and follow recommended risk settings.

💎 Trade Smarter. Diversify Better. Copy Professionals.
Join GOLD BITCOIN XP and experience next-level automated trading.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.30 11:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 11:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 10:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 10:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 10:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
