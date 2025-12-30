SignaleKategorien
Mose' Panizza

Gold Bitcoin Xp

Mose' Panizza
0 Bewertungen
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 12%
VantageInternational-Live 6
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 166
Gewinntrades:
863 (74.01%)
Verlusttrades:
303 (25.99%)
Bester Trade:
12.27 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-26.65 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
979.05 EUR (3 217 032 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-686.18 EUR (567 429 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
37 (30.00 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
102.19 EUR (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
8 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
62
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
22 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
2.89
Long-Positionen:
616 (52.83%)
Short-Positionen:
550 (47.17%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.43
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.25 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.13 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.26 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
19 (-16.64 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-82.78 EUR (15)
Wachstum pro Monat :
11.71%
Algo-Trading:
91%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.03 EUR
Maximaler:
101.18 EUR (3.67%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.68% (101.57 EUR)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 1065
BTCUSD 78
AUDCHF+ 5
GBPUSD+ 3
EURGBP+ 3
AUDCAD+ 3
EURUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 262
BTCUSD 87
AUDCHF+ 2
GBPUSD+ 2
EURGBP+ 6
AUDCAD+ 1
EURUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 35K
BTCUSD 897K
AUDCHF+ 164
GBPUSD+ 205
EURGBP+ 261
AUDCAD+ 238
EURUSD+ 75
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +12.27 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -27 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 23
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 15
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +30.00 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -16.64 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 6" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.37 × 19
🔥 GOLD BITCOIN XP – Premium Multi-Asset Copy Trading Signal 🔥

GOLD BITCOIN XP is an exclusive all-in-one copy trading signal available on MQL5, designed to give traders access to a powerful diversified strategy combining Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency trading.

This premium signal integrates the strength of three advanced algorithms:

🟡 GOLD AUREFIX – Precision trading on Gold (XAUUSD), engineered to capture high-probability movements in precious metals.

BITCOIN ET FUTURUM – A next-generation algorithm built for Bitcoin, designed to navigate crypto volatility with intelligent risk control.

FOREX INVICTUS – A robust Forex engine operating across major currency pairs with adaptive logic and professional-grade execution.

All strategies are synchronized into a single signal, creating a balanced and dynamic trading ecosystem that adapts to changing market conditions.

🚀 Why Choose GOLD BITCOIN XP?

True Multi-Asset Diversification
Gold, Bitcoin, and Forex combined into one unified copy trading solution.

🧠 Intelligent Risk Management
Each component uses adaptive risk logic, ensuring controlled exposure across all markets.

📈 Professional Execution
Optimized for modern market conditions with precise entries, disciplined exits, and internal protection systems.

🔁 Fully Automated Copy Trading
Once subscribed, all trades are automatically copied to your account — no manual intervention required.

🔒 Designed for Stability & Growth
Built to deliver consistent performance while maintaining strict risk control.

📊 Signal Highlights

  • Multi-asset trading: Gold, Bitcoin & Forex

  • Advanced algorithms working together

  • Adaptive risk and capital protection

  • Fully automated copy trading

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Suitable for traders seeking diversification and intelligent automation

⚠️ Important Notice
GOLD BITCOIN XP is a professional copy trading signal.
Trading involves risk and past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always start with appropriate capital and follow recommended risk settings.

💎 Trade Smarter. Diversify Better. Copy Professionals.
Join GOLD BITCOIN XP and experience next-level automated trading.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.30 11:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 11:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 10:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 10:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 10:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
