シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Bitcoin Xp
Mose' Panizza

Gold Bitcoin Xp

Mose' Panizza
レビュー0件
3週間
0 / 0 USD
成長(開始日): 2025 12%
VantageInternational-Live 6
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 166
利益トレード:
863 (74.01%)
損失トレード:
303 (25.99%)
ベストトレード:
12.27 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-26.65 EUR
総利益:
979.05 EUR (3 217 032 pips)
総損失:
-686.18 EUR (567 429 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
37 (30.00 EUR)
最大連続利益:
102.19 EUR (23)
シャープレシオ:
0.10
取引アクティビティ:
n/a
最大入金額:
0.00%
最近のトレード:
8 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
62
平均保有時間:
22 分
リカバリーファクター:
2.89
長いトレード:
616 (52.83%)
短いトレード:
550 (47.17%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.43
期待されたペイオフ:
0.25 EUR
平均利益:
1.13 EUR
平均損失:
-2.26 EUR
最大連続の負け:
19 (-16.64 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-82.78 EUR (15)
月間成長:
11.71%
アルゴリズム取引:
91%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.03 EUR
最大の:
101.18 EUR (3.67%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
3.68% (101.57 EUR)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 1065
BTCUSD 78
AUDCHF+ 5
GBPUSD+ 3
EURGBP+ 3
AUDCAD+ 3
EURUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD+ 262
BTCUSD 87
AUDCHF+ 2
GBPUSD+ 2
EURGBP+ 6
AUDCAD+ 1
EURUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD+ 35K
BTCUSD 897K
AUDCHF+ 164
GBPUSD+ 205
EURGBP+ 261
AUDCAD+ 238
EURUSD+ 75
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +12.27 EUR
最悪のトレード: -27 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 23
最大連続の負け: 15
最大連続利益: +30.00 EUR
最大連続損失: -16.64 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VantageInternational-Live 6"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.37 × 19
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

🔥 GOLD BITCOIN XP – Premium Multi-Asset Copy Trading Signal 🔥

GOLD BITCOIN XP is an exclusive all-in-one copy trading signal available on MQL5, designed to give traders access to a powerful diversified strategy combining Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency trading.

This premium signal integrates the strength of three advanced algorithms:

🟡 GOLD AUREFIX – Precision trading on Gold (XAUUSD), engineered to capture high-probability movements in precious metals.

BITCOIN ET FUTURUM – A next-generation algorithm built for Bitcoin, designed to navigate crypto volatility with intelligent risk control.

FOREX INVICTUS – A robust Forex engine operating across major currency pairs with adaptive logic and professional-grade execution.

All strategies are synchronized into a single signal, creating a balanced and dynamic trading ecosystem that adapts to changing market conditions.

🚀 Why Choose GOLD BITCOIN XP?

True Multi-Asset Diversification
Gold, Bitcoin, and Forex combined into one unified copy trading solution.

🧠 Intelligent Risk Management
Each component uses adaptive risk logic, ensuring controlled exposure across all markets.

📈 Professional Execution
Optimized for modern market conditions with precise entries, disciplined exits, and internal protection systems.

🔁 Fully Automated Copy Trading
Once subscribed, all trades are automatically copied to your account — no manual intervention required.

🔒 Designed for Stability & Growth
Built to deliver consistent performance while maintaining strict risk control.

📊 Signal Highlights

  • Multi-asset trading: Gold, Bitcoin & Forex

  • Advanced algorithms working together

  • Adaptive risk and capital protection

  • Fully automated copy trading

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Suitable for traders seeking diversification and intelligent automation

⚠️ Important Notice
GOLD BITCOIN XP is a professional copy trading signal.
Trading involves risk and past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always start with appropriate capital and follow recommended risk settings.

💎 Trade Smarter. Diversify Better. Copy Professionals.
Join GOLD BITCOIN XP and experience next-level automated trading.


レビューなし
2025.12.30 11:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 11:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 10:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 10:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 10:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録