Mose' Panizza

Gold Bitcoin Xp

Mose' Panizza
0 comentários
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 12%
VantageInternational-Live 6
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 166
Negociações com lucro:
863 (74.01%)
Negociações com perda:
303 (25.99%)
Melhor negociação:
12.27 EUR
Pior negociação:
-26.65 EUR
Lucro bruto:
979.05 EUR (3 217 032 pips)
Perda bruta:
-686.18 EUR (567 429 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
37 (30.00 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
102.19 EUR (23)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.10
Atividade de negociação:
n/a
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.00%
Último negócio:
8 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
62
Tempo médio de espera:
22 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
2.89
Negociações longas:
616 (52.83%)
Negociações curtas:
550 (47.17%)
Fator de lucro:
1.43
Valor esperado:
0.25 EUR
Lucro médio:
1.13 EUR
Perda média:
-2.26 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
19 (-16.64 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-82.78 EUR (15)
Crescimento mensal:
11.71%
Algotrading:
91%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.03 EUR
Máximo:
101.18 EUR (3.67%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
3.68% (101.57 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 1065
BTCUSD 78
AUDCHF+ 5
GBPUSD+ 3
EURGBP+ 3
AUDCAD+ 3
EURUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD+ 262
BTCUSD 87
AUDCHF+ 2
GBPUSD+ 2
EURGBP+ 6
AUDCAD+ 1
EURUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD+ 35K
BTCUSD 897K
AUDCHF+ 164
GBPUSD+ 205
EURGBP+ 261
AUDCAD+ 238
EURUSD+ 75
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +12.27 EUR
Pior negociação: -27 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 23
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 15
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +30.00 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -16.64 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 6" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.37 × 19
🔥 GOLD BITCOIN XP – Premium Multi-Asset Copy Trading Signal 🔥

GOLD BITCOIN XP is an exclusive all-in-one copy trading signal available on MQL5, designed to give traders access to a powerful diversified strategy combining Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency trading.

This premium signal integrates the strength of three advanced algorithms:

🟡 GOLD AUREFIX – Precision trading on Gold (XAUUSD), engineered to capture high-probability movements in precious metals.

BITCOIN ET FUTURUM – A next-generation algorithm built for Bitcoin, designed to navigate crypto volatility with intelligent risk control.

FOREX INVICTUS – A robust Forex engine operating across major currency pairs with adaptive logic and professional-grade execution.

All strategies are synchronized into a single signal, creating a balanced and dynamic trading ecosystem that adapts to changing market conditions.

🚀 Why Choose GOLD BITCOIN XP?

True Multi-Asset Diversification
Gold, Bitcoin, and Forex combined into one unified copy trading solution.

🧠 Intelligent Risk Management
Each component uses adaptive risk logic, ensuring controlled exposure across all markets.

📈 Professional Execution
Optimized for modern market conditions with precise entries, disciplined exits, and internal protection systems.

🔁 Fully Automated Copy Trading
Once subscribed, all trades are automatically copied to your account — no manual intervention required.

🔒 Designed for Stability & Growth
Built to deliver consistent performance while maintaining strict risk control.

📊 Signal Highlights

  • Multi-asset trading: Gold, Bitcoin & Forex

  • Advanced algorithms working together

  • Adaptive risk and capital protection

  • Fully automated copy trading

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Suitable for traders seeking diversification and intelligent automation

⚠️ Important Notice
GOLD BITCOIN XP is a professional copy trading signal.
Trading involves risk and past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always start with appropriate capital and follow recommended risk settings.

💎 Trade Smarter. Diversify Better. Copy Professionals.
Join GOLD BITCOIN XP and experience next-level automated trading.


Sem comentários
2025.12.30 11:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 11:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 10:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 10:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 10:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
