Mose' Panizza

Gold Bitcoin Xp

Mose' Panizza
0 리뷰
3
0 / 0 USD
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -5%
VantageInternational-Live 6
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 236
이익 거래:
915 (74.02%)
손실 거래:
321 (25.97%)
최고의 거래:
13.65 EUR
최악의 거래:
-79.80 EUR
총 수익:
1 038.29 EUR (3 378 487 pips)
총 손실:
-1 165.24 EUR (608 944 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
37 (30.00 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
102.19 EUR (23)
샤프 비율:
-0.02
거래 활동:
4.78%
최대 입금량:
4.84%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
128
평균 유지 시간:
22 분
회복 요인:
-0.27
롱(주식매수):
669 (54.13%)
숏(주식차입매도):
567 (45.87%)
수익 요인:
0.89
기대수익:
-0.10 EUR
평균 이익:
1.13 EUR
평균 손실:
-3.63 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
19 (-16.64 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-469.85 EUR (10)
월별 성장률:
-5.08%
Algo 트레이딩:
89%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
150.65 EUR
최대한의:
469.93 EUR (16.67%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
16.68% (470.25 EUR)
자본금별:
15.22% (429.09 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 1102
BTCUSD 87
GER40 19
AUDCHF+ 8
AUDCAD+ 5
GBPUSD+ 3
EURGBP+ 3
EURUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD+ -246
BTCUSD 101
GER40 13
AUDCHF+ 3
AUDCAD+ 2
GBPUSD+ 2
EURGBP+ 6
EURUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD+ -3.9K
BTCUSD 1M
GER40 12K
AUDCHF+ 308
AUDCAD+ 336
GBPUSD+ 205
EURGBP+ 261
EURUSD+ 75
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +13.65 EUR
최악의 거래: -80 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 23
연속 최대 손실: 10
연속 최대 이익: +30.00 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -16.64 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 6"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.37 × 19
🔥 GOLD BITCOIN XP – Premium Multi-Asset Copy Trading Signal 🔥

GOLD BITCOIN XP is an exclusive all-in-one copy trading signal available on MQL5, designed to give traders access to a powerful diversified strategy combining Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency trading.

This premium signal integrates the strength of three advanced algorithms:

🟡 GOLD AUREFIX – Precision trading on Gold (XAUUSD), engineered to capture high-probability movements in precious metals.

BITCOIN ET FUTURUM – A next-generation algorithm built for Bitcoin, designed to navigate crypto volatility with intelligent risk control.

FOREX INVICTUS – A robust Forex engine operating across major currency pairs with adaptive logic and professional-grade execution.

All strategies are synchronized into a single signal, creating a balanced and dynamic trading ecosystem that adapts to changing market conditions.

🚀 Why Choose GOLD BITCOIN XP?

True Multi-Asset Diversification
Gold, Bitcoin, and Forex combined into one unified copy trading solution.

🧠 Intelligent Risk Management
Each component uses adaptive risk logic, ensuring controlled exposure across all markets.

📈 Professional Execution
Optimized for modern market conditions with precise entries, disciplined exits, and internal protection systems.

🔁 Fully Automated Copy Trading
Once subscribed, all trades are automatically copied to your account — no manual intervention required.

🔒 Designed for Stability & Growth
Built to deliver consistent performance while maintaining strict risk control.

📊 Signal Highlights

  • Multi-asset trading: Gold, Bitcoin & Forex

  • Advanced algorithms working together

  • Adaptive risk and capital protection

  • Fully automated copy trading

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Suitable for traders seeking diversification and intelligent automation

⚠️ Important Notice
GOLD BITCOIN XP is a professional copy trading signal.
Trading involves risk and past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always start with appropriate capital and follow recommended risk settings.

💎 Trade Smarter. Diversify Better. Copy Professionals.
Join GOLD BITCOIN XP and experience next-level automated trading.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.30 11:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 11:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 10:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 10:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 10:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
