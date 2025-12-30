SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Bitcoin Xp
Mose' Panizza

Gold Bitcoin Xp

Mose' Panizza
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 12%
VantageInternational-Live 6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 166
Profit Trades:
863 (74.01%)
Loss Trades:
303 (25.99%)
Best trade:
12.27 EUR
Worst trade:
-26.65 EUR
Gross Profit:
979.05 EUR (3 217 032 pips)
Gross Loss:
-686.18 EUR (567 429 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (30.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
102.19 EUR (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
62
Avg holding time:
22 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.89
Long Trades:
616 (52.83%)
Short Trades:
550 (47.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
0.25 EUR
Average Profit:
1.13 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.26 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-16.64 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-82.78 EUR (15)
Monthly growth:
11.71%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 EUR
Maximal:
101.18 EUR (3.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.68% (101.57 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 1065
BTCUSD 78
AUDCHF+ 5
GBPUSD+ 3
EURGBP+ 3
AUDCAD+ 3
EURUSD+ 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 262
BTCUSD 87
AUDCHF+ 2
GBPUSD+ 2
EURGBP+ 6
AUDCAD+ 1
EURUSD+ 1
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 35K
BTCUSD 897K
AUDCHF+ 164
GBPUSD+ 205
EURGBP+ 261
AUDCAD+ 238
EURUSD+ 75
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.27 EUR
Worst trade: -27 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.00 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.64 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.37 × 19
🔥 GOLD BITCOIN XP – Premium Multi-Asset Copy Trading Signal 🔥

GOLD BITCOIN XP is an exclusive all-in-one copy trading signal available on MQL5, designed to give traders access to a powerful diversified strategy combining Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency trading.

This premium signal integrates the strength of three advanced algorithms:

🟡 GOLD AUREFIX – Precision trading on Gold (XAUUSD), engineered to capture high-probability movements in precious metals.

BITCOIN ET FUTURUM – A next-generation algorithm built for Bitcoin, designed to navigate crypto volatility with intelligent risk control.

FOREX INVICTUS – A robust Forex engine operating across major currency pairs with adaptive logic and professional-grade execution.

All strategies are synchronized into a single signal, creating a balanced and dynamic trading ecosystem that adapts to changing market conditions.

🚀 Why Choose GOLD BITCOIN XP?

True Multi-Asset Diversification
Gold, Bitcoin, and Forex combined into one unified copy trading solution.

🧠 Intelligent Risk Management
Each component uses adaptive risk logic, ensuring controlled exposure across all markets.

📈 Professional Execution
Optimized for modern market conditions with precise entries, disciplined exits, and internal protection systems.

🔁 Fully Automated Copy Trading
Once subscribed, all trades are automatically copied to your account — no manual intervention required.

🔒 Designed for Stability & Growth
Built to deliver consistent performance while maintaining strict risk control.

📊 Signal Highlights

  • Multi-asset trading: Gold, Bitcoin & Forex

  • Advanced algorithms working together

  • Adaptive risk and capital protection

  • Fully automated copy trading

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Suitable for traders seeking diversification and intelligent automation

⚠️ Important Notice
GOLD BITCOIN XP is a professional copy trading signal.
Trading involves risk and past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always start with appropriate capital and follow recommended risk settings.

💎 Trade Smarter. Diversify Better. Copy Professionals.
Join GOLD BITCOIN XP and experience next-level automated trading.


No reviews
2025.12.30 11:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 11:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 10:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 10:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 10:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
