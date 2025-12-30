SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Bitcoin Xp
Mose' Panizza

Gold Bitcoin Xp

Mose' Panizza
0 avis
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 12%
VantageInternational-Live 6
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 166
Bénéfice trades:
863 (74.01%)
Perte trades:
303 (25.99%)
Meilleure transaction:
12.27 EUR
Pire transaction:
-26.65 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
979.05 EUR (3 217 032 pips)
Perte brute:
-686.18 EUR (567 429 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
37 (30.00 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
102.19 EUR (23)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
62
Temps de détention moyen:
22 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
2.89
Longs trades:
616 (52.83%)
Courts trades:
550 (47.17%)
Facteur de profit:
1.43
Rendement attendu:
0.25 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
1.13 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-2.26 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
19 (-16.64 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-82.78 EUR (15)
Croissance mensuelle:
11.71%
Algo trading:
91%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.03 EUR
Maximal:
101.18 EUR (3.67%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.68% (101.57 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 1065
BTCUSD 78
AUDCHF+ 5
GBPUSD+ 3
EURGBP+ 3
AUDCAD+ 3
EURUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 262
BTCUSD 87
AUDCHF+ 2
GBPUSD+ 2
EURGBP+ 6
AUDCAD+ 1
EURUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 35K
BTCUSD 897K
AUDCHF+ 164
GBPUSD+ 205
EURGBP+ 261
AUDCAD+ 238
EURUSD+ 75
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 6" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.37 × 19
🔥 GOLD BITCOIN XP – Premium Multi-Asset Copy Trading Signal 🔥

GOLD BITCOIN XP is an exclusive all-in-one copy trading signal available on MQL5, designed to give traders access to a powerful diversified strategy combining Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency trading.

This premium signal integrates the strength of three advanced algorithms:

🟡 GOLD AUREFIX – Precision trading on Gold (XAUUSD), engineered to capture high-probability movements in precious metals.

BITCOIN ET FUTURUM – A next-generation algorithm built for Bitcoin, designed to navigate crypto volatility with intelligent risk control.

FOREX INVICTUS – A robust Forex engine operating across major currency pairs with adaptive logic and professional-grade execution.

All strategies are synchronized into a single signal, creating a balanced and dynamic trading ecosystem that adapts to changing market conditions.

🚀 Why Choose GOLD BITCOIN XP?

True Multi-Asset Diversification
Gold, Bitcoin, and Forex combined into one unified copy trading solution.

🧠 Intelligent Risk Management
Each component uses adaptive risk logic, ensuring controlled exposure across all markets.

📈 Professional Execution
Optimized for modern market conditions with precise entries, disciplined exits, and internal protection systems.

🔁 Fully Automated Copy Trading
Once subscribed, all trades are automatically copied to your account — no manual intervention required.

🔒 Designed for Stability & Growth
Built to deliver consistent performance while maintaining strict risk control.

📊 Signal Highlights

  • Multi-asset trading: Gold, Bitcoin & Forex

  • Advanced algorithms working together

  • Adaptive risk and capital protection

  • Fully automated copy trading

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Suitable for traders seeking diversification and intelligent automation

⚠️ Important Notice
GOLD BITCOIN XP is a professional copy trading signal.
Trading involves risk and past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always start with appropriate capital and follow recommended risk settings.

💎 Trade Smarter. Diversify Better. Copy Professionals.
Join GOLD BITCOIN XP and experience next-level automated trading.


Aucun avis
2025.12.30 11:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 11:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 10:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 10:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 10:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
