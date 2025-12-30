- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|1065
|BTCUSD
|78
|AUDCHF+
|5
|GBPUSD+
|3
|EURGBP+
|3
|AUDCAD+
|3
|EURUSD+
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|262
|BTCUSD
|87
|AUDCHF+
|2
|GBPUSD+
|2
|EURGBP+
|6
|AUDCAD+
|1
|EURUSD+
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|35K
|BTCUSD
|897K
|AUDCHF+
|164
|GBPUSD+
|205
|EURGBP+
|261
|AUDCAD+
|238
|EURUSD+
|75
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 6" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.37 × 19
🔥 GOLD BITCOIN XP – Premium Multi-Asset Copy Trading Signal 🔥
GOLD BITCOIN XP is an exclusive all-in-one copy trading signal available on MQL5, designed to give traders access to a powerful diversified strategy combining Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency trading.
This premium signal integrates the strength of three advanced algorithms:
🟡 GOLD AUREFIX – Precision trading on Gold (XAUUSD), engineered to capture high-probability movements in precious metals.
₿ BITCOIN ET FUTURUM – A next-generation algorithm built for Bitcoin, designed to navigate crypto volatility with intelligent risk control.
⚡ FOREX INVICTUS – A robust Forex engine operating across major currency pairs with adaptive logic and professional-grade execution.
All strategies are synchronized into a single signal, creating a balanced and dynamic trading ecosystem that adapts to changing market conditions.
🚀 Why Choose GOLD BITCOIN XP?
⚡ True Multi-Asset Diversification
Gold, Bitcoin, and Forex combined into one unified copy trading solution.
🧠 Intelligent Risk Management
Each component uses adaptive risk logic, ensuring controlled exposure across all markets.
📈 Professional Execution
Optimized for modern market conditions with precise entries, disciplined exits, and internal protection systems.
🔁 Fully Automated Copy Trading
Once subscribed, all trades are automatically copied to your account — no manual intervention required.
🔒 Designed for Stability & Growth
Built to deliver consistent performance while maintaining strict risk control.
📊 Signal Highlights
-
Multi-asset trading: Gold, Bitcoin & Forex
-
Advanced algorithms working together
-
Adaptive risk and capital protection
-
Fully automated copy trading
-
Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
-
Suitable for traders seeking diversification and intelligent automation
⚠️ Important Notice
GOLD BITCOIN XP is a professional copy trading signal.
Trading involves risk and past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always start with appropriate capital and follow recommended risk settings.
💎 Trade Smarter. Diversify Better. Copy Professionals.
Join GOLD BITCOIN XP and experience next-level automated trading.