Abdullah Uygar Tuna

Aurelia Forge

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
0 отзывов
Надежность
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 13%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
48
Прибыльных трейдов:
39 (81.25%)
Убыточных трейдов:
9 (18.75%)
Лучший трейд:
36.38 USD
Худший трейд:
-18.39 USD
Общая прибыль:
106.84 USD (4 648 pips)
Общий убыток:
-81.17 USD (5 834 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
11 (10.11 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
40.47 USD (9)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.09
Торговая активность:
2.85%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
61.55%
Последний трейд:
6 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
48
Ср. время удержания:
7 минут
Фактор восстановления:
0.72
Длинных трейдов:
48 (100.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
1.32
Мат. ожидание:
0.53 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.74 USD
Средний убыток:
-9.02 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-35.51 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-35.51 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
12.84%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.04 USD
Максимальная:
35.62 USD (13.73%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
13.77% (35.73 USD)
По эквити:
37.82% (84.38 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 48
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 26
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD -1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +36.38 USD
Худший трейд: -18 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 9
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +10.11 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -35.51 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
9.76 × 102
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.69 × 99
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
Aurelia Forge is now live on the MQL5 Market! 🛡️✨

This powerful Expert Advisor brings the proven performance of my live Gold signal directly to your account.

Default settings are carefully tuned to match the signal's strategy (session times may vary slightly depending on your broker's server).

Ready to trade XAUUSD with confidence?

PM me anytime for:

  • Step-by-step setup guide
  • Recommended .set files
  • Personal tips and support

Start forging stronger results today. 🚀


This is an signal using GRID with high/moderate risk. It is 100% algo trading and the system places trades only when there is high volume to reduce market manipulation but past results do not guarantee future profits. Do not overinvest. Be smart with your money. 


Нет отзывов
2026.01.02 13:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.31 15:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.31 15:11
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.31 15:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 12:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.30 14:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 08:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.30 08:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.30 08:41
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.29 20:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 20:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 20:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 20:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 20:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
