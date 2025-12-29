SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Aurelia Forge
Abdullah Uygar Tuna

Aurelia Forge

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 13%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
48
Transacciones Rentables:
39 (81.25%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
9 (18.75%)
Mejor transacción:
36.38 USD
Peor transacción:
-18.39 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
106.84 USD (4 648 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-81.17 USD (5 834 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
11 (10.11 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
40.47 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Actividad comercial:
2.85%
Carga máxima del depósito:
61.55%
Último trade:
5 horas
Trades a la semana:
48
Tiempo medio de espera:
7 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
0.72
Transacciones Largas:
48 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.32
Beneficio Esperado:
0.53 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.74 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-9.02 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-35.51 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-35.51 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
12.84%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.04 USD
Máxima:
35.62 USD (13.73%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
13.77% (35.73 USD)
De fondos:
37.82% (84.38 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 48
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 26
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD -1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +36.38 USD
Peor transacción: -18 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +10.11 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -35.51 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
9.76 × 102
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.69 × 99
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
Aurelia Forge is now live on the MQL5 Market! 🛡️✨

This powerful Expert Advisor brings the proven performance of my live Gold signal directly to your account.

Default settings are carefully tuned to match the signal's strategy (session times may vary slightly depending on your broker's server).

Ready to trade XAUUSD with confidence?

PM me anytime for:

  • Step-by-step setup guide
  • Recommended .set files
  • Personal tips and support

Start forging stronger results today. 🚀


This is an signal using GRID with high/moderate risk. It is 100% algo trading and the system places trades only when there is high volume to reduce market manipulation but past results do not guarantee future profits. Do not overinvest. Be smart with your money. 


No hay comentarios
2026.01.02 13:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.31 15:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.31 15:11
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.31 15:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 12:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.30 14:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 08:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.30 08:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.30 08:41
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.29 20:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 20:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 20:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 20:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 20:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copiar

