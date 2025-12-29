SignaleKategorien
Abdullah Uygar Tuna

Aurelia Forge

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 13%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
48
Gewinntrades:
39 (81.25%)
Verlusttrades:
9 (18.75%)
Bester Trade:
36.38 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-18.39 USD
Bruttoprofit:
106.84 USD (4 648 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-81.17 USD (5 834 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
11 (10.11 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
40.47 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading-Aktivität:
2.85%
Max deposit load:
61.55%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
48
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
7 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.72
Long-Positionen:
48 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.32
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.53 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.74 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-9.02 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-35.51 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-35.51 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
12.84%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.04 USD
Maximaler:
35.62 USD (13.73%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
13.77% (35.73 USD)
Kapital:
37.82% (84.38 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 48
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 26
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +36.38 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -18 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +10.11 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -35.51 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
9.76 × 102
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.69 × 99
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
Aurelia Forge is now live on the MQL5 Market! 🛡️✨

This powerful Expert Advisor brings the proven performance of my live Gold signal directly to your account.

Default settings are carefully tuned to match the signal's strategy (session times may vary slightly depending on your broker's server).

Ready to trade XAUUSD with confidence?

PM me anytime for:

  • Step-by-step setup guide
  • Recommended .set files
  • Personal tips and support

Start forging stronger results today. 🚀


This is an signal using GRID with high/moderate risk. It is 100% algo trading and the system places trades only when there is high volume to reduce market manipulation but past results do not guarantee future profits. Do not overinvest. Be smart with your money. 


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.02 13:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.31 15:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.31 15:11
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.31 15:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 12:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.30 14:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 08:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.30 08:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.30 08:41
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.29 20:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 20:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 20:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 20:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 20:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Kopieren

