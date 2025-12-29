SegnaliSezioni
Abdullah Uygar Tuna

Aurelia Forge Live

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
0%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Aurelia Forge is now live on the MQL5 Market! 🛡️✨

This powerful Expert Advisor brings the proven performance of my live Gold signal directly to your account.

Default settings are carefully tuned to match the signal's strategy (session times may vary slightly depending on your broker's server).

Ready to trade XAUUSD with confidence?

PM me anytime for:

  • Step-by-step setup guide
  • Recommended .set files
  • Personal tips and support

Start forging stronger results today. 🚀


This is an signal using GRID with high/moderate risk. It is 100% algo trading and the system places trades only when there is high volume to reduce market manipulation but past results do not guarantee future profits. Do not overinvest. Be smart with your money. 


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.29 20:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 20:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 20:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 20:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 20:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
