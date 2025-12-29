- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|47
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|-1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.83 × 110
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|9.76 × 102
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|11.69 × 99
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.93 × 267
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|23.95 × 112
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
|
Earnex-Trade
|27.05 × 248
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|29.07 × 146
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|29.50 × 26
Aurelia Forge is now live on the MQL5 Market! 🛡️✨
This powerful Expert Advisor brings the proven performance of my live Gold signal directly to your account.
Default settings are carefully tuned to match the signal's strategy (session times may vary slightly depending on your broker's server).
Ready to trade XAUUSD with confidence?
PM me anytime for:
- Step-by-step setup guide
- Recommended .set files
- Personal tips and support
Start forging stronger results today. 🚀
This is an signal using GRID with high/moderate risk. It is 100% algo trading and the system places trades only when there is high volume to reduce market manipulation but past results do not guarantee future profits. Do not overinvest. Be smart with your money.
