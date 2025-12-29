시그널섹션
Abdullah Uygar Tuna

Aurelia Forge

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
0 리뷰
안정성
2
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 24%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
80
이익 거래:
66 (82.50%)
손실 거래:
14 (17.50%)
최고의 거래:
36.38 USD
최악의 거래:
-18.39 USD
총 수익:
163.92 USD (7 448 pips)
총 손실:
-116.76 USD (8 476 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
11 (10.11 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
40.47 USD (9)
샤프 비율:
0.10
거래 활동:
2.85%
최대 입금량:
61.55%
최근 거래:
16 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
66
평균 유지 시간:
6 분
회복 요인:
1.32
롱(주식매수):
80 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
1.40
기대수익:
0.59 USD
평균 이익:
2.48 USD
평균 손실:
-8.34 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-35.51 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-35.51 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
23.58%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.04 USD
최대한의:
35.62 USD (13.73%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
13.77% (35.73 USD)
자본금별:
37.82% (84.38 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 47
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD -1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +36.38 USD
최악의 거래: -18 USD
연속 최대 이익: 9
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +10.11 USD
연속 최대 손실: -35.51 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
9.76 × 102
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.69 × 99
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
Aurelia Forge is now live on the MQL5 Market! 🛡️✨

This powerful Expert Advisor brings the proven performance of my live Gold signal directly to your account.

Default settings are carefully tuned to match the signal's strategy (session times may vary slightly depending on your broker's server).

Ready to trade XAUUSD with confidence?

PM me anytime for:

  • Step-by-step setup guide
  • Recommended .set files
  • Personal tips and support

Start forging stronger results today. 🚀


This is an signal using GRID with high/moderate risk. It is 100% algo trading and the system places trades only when there is high volume to reduce market manipulation but past results do not guarantee future profits. Do not overinvest. Be smart with your money. 


리뷰 없음
2026.01.02 13:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.31 15:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.31 15:11
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.31 15:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 12:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.30 14:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 08:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.30 08:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.30 08:41
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.29 20:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 20:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 20:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 20:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 20:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
