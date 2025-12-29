- 成長
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|48
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|26
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|-1.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.83 × 110
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|9.76 × 102
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|11.69 × 99
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.93 × 267
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|23.95 × 112
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
|
Earnex-Trade
|27.05 × 248
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|29.07 × 146
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|29.50 × 26
Aurelia Forge is now live on the MQL5 Market! 🛡️✨
This powerful Expert Advisor brings the proven performance of my live Gold signal directly to your account.
Default settings are carefully tuned to match the signal's strategy (session times may vary slightly depending on your broker's server).
Ready to trade XAUUSD with confidence?
PM me anytime for:
- Step-by-step setup guide
- Recommended .set files
- Personal tips and support
Start forging stronger results today. 🚀
This is an signal using GRID with high/moderate risk. It is 100% algo trading and the system places trades only when there is high volume to reduce market manipulation but past results do not guarantee future profits. Do not overinvest. Be smart with your money.
