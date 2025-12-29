シグナルセクション
Abdullah Uygar Tuna

Aurelia Forge

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 13%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
48
利益トレード:
39 (81.25%)
損失トレード:
9 (18.75%)
ベストトレード:
36.38 USD
最悪のトレード:
-18.39 USD
総利益:
106.84 USD (4 648 pips)
総損失:
-81.17 USD (5 834 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
11 (10.11 USD)
最大連続利益:
40.47 USD (9)
シャープレシオ:
0.09
取引アクティビティ:
2.85%
最大入金額:
61.55%
最近のトレード:
2 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
48
平均保有時間:
7 分
リカバリーファクター:
0.72
長いトレード:
48 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.32
期待されたペイオフ:
0.53 USD
平均利益:
2.74 USD
平均損失:
-9.02 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-35.51 USD)
最大連続損失:
-35.51 USD (3)
月間成長:
12.84%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.04 USD
最大の:
35.62 USD (13.73%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
13.77% (35.73 USD)
エクイティによる:
37.82% (84.38 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 48
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 26
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD -1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +36.38 USD
最悪のトレード: -18 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 9
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +10.11 USD
最大連続損失: -35.51 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
9.76 × 102
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.69 × 99
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
Aurelia Forge is now live on the MQL5 Market! 🛡️✨

This powerful Expert Advisor brings the proven performance of my live Gold signal directly to your account.

Default settings are carefully tuned to match the signal's strategy (session times may vary slightly depending on your broker's server).

Ready to trade XAUUSD with confidence?

PM me anytime for:

  • Step-by-step setup guide
  • Recommended .set files
  • Personal tips and support

Start forging stronger results today. 🚀


This is an signal using GRID with high/moderate risk. It is 100% algo trading and the system places trades only when there is high volume to reduce market manipulation but past results do not guarantee future profits. Do not overinvest. Be smart with your money. 


レビューなし
2026.01.02 13:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.31 15:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.31 15:11
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.31 15:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 12:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.30 14:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 08:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.30 08:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.30 08:41
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.29 20:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 20:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 20:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 20:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 20:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
