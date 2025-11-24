📌 GoldenStrategy High Risk – Signal Description

⚠️ Important Notice: This is a High-Risk Signal.

Profits can be substantial during strong market trends, but drawdown and losses may also occur. Please subscribe only if you fully understand the risk involved.

🔹 Recommended Conditions

Minimum Deposit: $1000 USD or more

Broker: RoboForex ECN

Account Type: ECN / Real

Leverage Recommended: 1:500

Suitable for traders who accept market fluctuation and are comfortable with high-risk strategies.

🔹 Strategy Overview

Fully automated trading

Designed for aggressive growth

Works best in trending market conditions

No guarantee of constant profit – risk control is required

🔹 Profit Management Recommendation

To protect your capital and secure gains, we strongly advise:

📍 When the account grows by 25% or more, withdraw the profit and continue trading with the original balance.

This helps reduce risk exposure and ensures long-term account survival.

Example:

Start with $1000

When balance reaches ~$1250 → withdraw $250, continue trading with ~$1000

🔹 Risk Warning

Trading financial markets involves high risk.

Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you decide to subscribe, please use proper money management and monitor your account.

Thank you for your trust and support!