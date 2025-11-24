СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / GoldenStrategy High Risk Growth
Ngoc Manh Nguyen

GoldenStrategy High Risk Growth

Ngoc Manh Nguyen
0 отзывов
Надежность
4 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 37%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
35
Прибыльных трейдов:
27 (77.14%)
Убыточных трейдов:
8 (22.86%)
Лучший трейд:
23.89 USD
Худший трейд:
-12.85 USD
Общая прибыль:
259.94 USD (26 212 pips)
Общий убыток:
-48.95 USD (4 532 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
7 (77.08 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
77.08 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.67
Торговая активность:
8.51%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
11.72%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
9
Ср. время удержания:
5 часов
Фактор восстановления:
9.72
Длинных трейдов:
35 (100.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
5.31
Мат. ожидание:
6.03 USD
Средняя прибыль:
9.63 USD
Средний убыток:
-6.12 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-21.07 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-21.07 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
37.01%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.41 USD
Максимальная:
21.71 USD (3.57%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
3.59% (21.31 USD)
По эквити:
20.20% (108.73 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 211
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 22K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +23.89 USD
Худший трейд: -13 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +77.08 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -21.07 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-ECN" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
📌 GoldenStrategy High Risk – Signal Description

⚠️ Important Notice: This is a High-Risk Signal.
Profits can be substantial during strong market trends, but drawdown and losses may also occur. Please subscribe only if you fully understand the risk involved.

🔹 Recommended Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 USD or more

  • Broker: RoboForex ECN

  • Account Type: ECN / Real

  • Leverage Recommended: 1:500

  • Suitable for traders who accept market fluctuation and are comfortable with high-risk strategies.

🔹 Strategy Overview

  • Fully automated trading

  • Designed for aggressive growth

  • Works best in trending market conditions

  • No guarantee of constant profit – risk control is required

🔹 Profit Management Recommendation

To protect your capital and secure gains, we strongly advise:

📍 When the account grows by 25% or more, withdraw the profit and continue trading with the original balance.
This helps reduce risk exposure and ensures long-term account survival.

Example:

  • Start with $1000

  • When balance reaches ~$1250 → withdraw $250, continue trading with ~$1000

🔹 Risk Warning

Trading financial markets involves high risk.
Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you decide to subscribe, please use proper money management and monitor your account.
Thank you for your trust and support!

Нет отзывов
2025.12.22 20:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 02:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 01:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 09:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 09:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 08:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 08:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 09:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 09:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 09:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 09:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 09:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
