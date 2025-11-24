SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / GoldenStrategy High Risk Growth
Ngoc Manh Nguyen

GoldenStrategy High Risk Growth

Ngoc Manh Nguyen
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 37%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
35
Transacciones Rentables:
27 (77.14%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
8 (22.86%)
Mejor transacción:
23.89 USD
Peor transacción:
-12.85 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
259.94 USD (26 212 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-48.95 USD (4 532 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
7 (77.08 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
77.08 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.67
Actividad comercial:
8.51%
Carga máxima del depósito:
11.72%
Último trade:
4 días
Trades a la semana:
9
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
9.72
Transacciones Largas:
35 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
5.31
Beneficio Esperado:
6.03 USD
Beneficio medio:
9.63 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-6.12 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-21.07 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-21.07 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
37.01%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.41 USD
Máxima:
21.71 USD (3.57%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
3.59% (21.31 USD)
De fondos:
20.20% (108.73 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 211
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 22K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +23.89 USD
Peor transacción: -13 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +77.08 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -21.07 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

📌 GoldenStrategy High Risk – Signal Description

⚠️ Important Notice: This is a High-Risk Signal.
Profits can be substantial during strong market trends, but drawdown and losses may also occur. Please subscribe only if you fully understand the risk involved.

🔹 Recommended Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 USD or more

  • Broker: RoboForex ECN

  • Account Type: ECN / Real

  • Leverage Recommended: 1:500

  • Suitable for traders who accept market fluctuation and are comfortable with high-risk strategies.

🔹 Strategy Overview

  • Fully automated trading

  • Designed for aggressive growth

  • Works best in trending market conditions

  • No guarantee of constant profit – risk control is required

🔹 Profit Management Recommendation

To protect your capital and secure gains, we strongly advise:

📍 When the account grows by 25% or more, withdraw the profit and continue trading with the original balance.
This helps reduce risk exposure and ensures long-term account survival.

Example:

  • Start with $1000

  • When balance reaches ~$1250 → withdraw $250, continue trading with ~$1000

🔹 Risk Warning

Trading financial markets involves high risk.
Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you decide to subscribe, please use proper money management and monitor your account.
Thank you for your trust and support!

No hay comentarios
2025.12.22 20:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 02:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 01:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 09:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 09:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 08:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 08:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 09:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 09:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 09:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 09:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 09:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
GoldenStrategy High Risk Growth
30 USD al mes
37%
0
0
USD
800
USD
4
100%
35
77%
9%
5.31
6.03
USD
20%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.