Ngoc Manh Nguyen

GoldenStrategy High Risk Growth

Ngoc Manh Nguyen
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 37%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
35
Negociações com lucro:
27 (77.14%)
Negociações com perda:
8 (22.86%)
Melhor negociação:
23.89 USD
Pior negociação:
-12.85 USD
Lucro bruto:
259.94 USD (26 212 pips)
Perda bruta:
-48.95 USD (4 532 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
7 (77.08 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
77.08 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.67
Atividade de negociação:
8.51%
Depósito máximo carregado:
11.72%
Último negócio:
5 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
9
Tempo médio de espera:
5 horas
Fator de recuperação:
9.72
Negociações longas:
35 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
5.31
Valor esperado:
6.03 USD
Lucro médio:
9.63 USD
Perda média:
-6.12 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-21.07 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-21.07 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
37.01%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.41 USD
Máximo:
21.71 USD (3.57%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
3.59% (21.31 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
20.20% (108.73 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 211
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 22K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +23.89 USD
Pior negociação: -13 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +77.08 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -21.07 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
📌 GoldenStrategy High Risk – Signal Description

⚠️ Important Notice: This is a High-Risk Signal.
Profits can be substantial during strong market trends, but drawdown and losses may also occur. Please subscribe only if you fully understand the risk involved.

🔹 Recommended Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 USD or more

  • Broker: RoboForex ECN

  • Account Type: ECN / Real

  • Leverage Recommended: 1:500

  • Suitable for traders who accept market fluctuation and are comfortable with high-risk strategies.

🔹 Strategy Overview

  • Fully automated trading

  • Designed for aggressive growth

  • Works best in trending market conditions

  • No guarantee of constant profit – risk control is required

🔹 Profit Management Recommendation

To protect your capital and secure gains, we strongly advise:

📍 When the account grows by 25% or more, withdraw the profit and continue trading with the original balance.
This helps reduce risk exposure and ensures long-term account survival.

Example:

  • Start with $1000

  • When balance reaches ~$1250 → withdraw $250, continue trading with ~$1000

🔹 Risk Warning

Trading financial markets involves high risk.
Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you decide to subscribe, please use proper money management and monitor your account.
Thank you for your trust and support!

Sem comentários
2025.12.22 20:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 02:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 01:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 09:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 09:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 08:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 08:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 09:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 09:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 09:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 09:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 09:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
