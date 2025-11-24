シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / GoldenStrategy High Risk Growth
Ngoc Manh Nguyen

GoldenStrategy High Risk Growth

Ngoc Manh Nguyen
レビュー0件
信頼性
4週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 37%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
35
利益トレード:
27 (77.14%)
損失トレード:
8 (22.86%)
ベストトレード:
23.89 USD
最悪のトレード:
-12.85 USD
総利益:
259.94 USD (26 212 pips)
総損失:
-48.95 USD (4 532 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
7 (77.08 USD)
最大連続利益:
77.08 USD (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.67
取引アクティビティ:
8.51%
最大入金額:
11.72%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
9
平均保有時間:
5 時間
リカバリーファクター:
9.72
長いトレード:
35 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
5.31
期待されたペイオフ:
6.03 USD
平均利益:
9.63 USD
平均損失:
-6.12 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-21.07 USD)
最大連続損失:
-21.07 USD (3)
月間成長:
37.01%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.41 USD
最大の:
21.71 USD (3.57%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
3.59% (21.31 USD)
エクイティによる:
20.20% (108.73 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 211
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 22K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +23.89 USD
最悪のトレード: -13 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +77.08 USD
最大連続損失: -21.07 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
📌 GoldenStrategy High Risk – Signal Description

⚠️ Important Notice: This is a High-Risk Signal.
Profits can be substantial during strong market trends, but drawdown and losses may also occur. Please subscribe only if you fully understand the risk involved.

🔹 Recommended Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 USD or more

  • Broker: RoboForex ECN

  • Account Type: ECN / Real

  • Leverage Recommended: 1:500

  • Suitable for traders who accept market fluctuation and are comfortable with high-risk strategies.

🔹 Strategy Overview

  • Fully automated trading

  • Designed for aggressive growth

  • Works best in trending market conditions

  • No guarantee of constant profit – risk control is required

🔹 Profit Management Recommendation

To protect your capital and secure gains, we strongly advise:

📍 When the account grows by 25% or more, withdraw the profit and continue trading with the original balance.
This helps reduce risk exposure and ensures long-term account survival.

Example:

  • Start with $1000

  • When balance reaches ~$1250 → withdraw $250, continue trading with ~$1000

🔹 Risk Warning

Trading financial markets involves high risk.
Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you decide to subscribe, please use proper money management and monitor your account.
Thank you for your trust and support!

レビューなし
2025.12.22 20:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 02:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 01:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 09:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 09:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 08:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 08:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 09:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 09:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 09:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 09:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 09:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
