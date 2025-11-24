- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|35
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|211
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|22K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.50 × 4
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real
|21.33 × 33
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.15 × 833
📌 GoldenStrategy High Risk – Signal Description
⚠️ Important Notice: This is a High-Risk Signal.
Profits can be substantial during strong market trends, but drawdown and losses may also occur. Please subscribe only if you fully understand the risk involved.
🔹 Recommended Conditions
-
Minimum Deposit: $1000 USD or more
-
Broker: RoboForex ECN
-
Account Type: ECN / Real
-
Leverage Recommended: 1:500
-
Suitable for traders who accept market fluctuation and are comfortable with high-risk strategies.
🔹 Strategy Overview
-
Fully automated trading
-
Designed for aggressive growth
-
Works best in trending market conditions
-
No guarantee of constant profit – risk control is required
🔹 Profit Management Recommendation
To protect your capital and secure gains, we strongly advise:
📍 When the account grows by 25% or more, withdraw the profit and continue trading with the original balance.
This helps reduce risk exposure and ensures long-term account survival.
Example:
-
Start with $1000
-
When balance reaches ~$1250 → withdraw $250, continue trading with ~$1000
🔹 Risk Warning
Trading financial markets involves high risk.
Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
If you decide to subscribe, please use proper money management and monitor your account.
Thank you for your trust and support!
