시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / GoldenStrategy High Risk Growth
Ngoc Manh Nguyen

GoldenStrategy High Risk Growth

Ngoc Manh Nguyen
0 리뷰
안정성
5
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 47%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
41
이익 거래:
32 (78.04%)
손실 거래:
9 (21.95%)
최고의 거래:
23.89 USD
최악의 거래:
-12.85 USD
총 수익:
317.84 USD (32 045 pips)
총 손실:
-49.67 USD (4 541 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
10 (81.16 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
81.16 USD (10)
샤프 비율:
0.72
거래 활동:
7.44%
최대 입금량:
11.72%
최근 거래:
7 일 전
주별 거래 수:
6
평균 유지 시간:
5 시간
회복 요인:
12.35
롱(주식매수):
38 (92.68%)
숏(주식차입매도):
3 (7.32%)
수익 요인:
6.40
기대수익:
6.54 USD
평균 이익:
9.93 USD
평균 손실:
-5.52 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-21.07 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-21.07 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
22.10%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.41 USD
최대한의:
21.71 USD (3.57%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
3.59% (21.31 USD)
자본금별:
20.20% (108.73 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 41
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 268
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 28K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +23.89 USD
최악의 거래: -13 USD
연속 최대 이익: 10
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +81.16 USD
연속 최대 손실: -21.07 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

📌 GoldenStrategy High Risk – Signal Description

⚠️ Important Notice: This is a High-Risk Signal.
Profits can be substantial during strong market trends, but drawdown and losses may also occur. Please subscribe only if you fully understand the risk involved.

🔹 Recommended Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 USD or more

  • Broker: RoboForex ECN

  • Account Type: ECN / Real

  • Leverage Recommended: 1:500

  • Suitable for traders who accept market fluctuation and are comfortable with high-risk strategies.

🔹 Strategy Overview

  • Fully automated trading

  • Designed for aggressive growth

  • Works best in trending market conditions

  • No guarantee of constant profit – risk control is required

🔹 Profit Management Recommendation

To protect your capital and secure gains, we strongly advise:

📍 When the account grows by 25% or more, withdraw the profit and continue trading with the original balance.
This helps reduce risk exposure and ensures long-term account survival.

Example:

  • Start with $1000

  • When balance reaches ~$1250 → withdraw $250, continue trading with ~$1000

🔹 Risk Warning

Trading financial markets involves high risk.
Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you decide to subscribe, please use proper money management and monitor your account.
Thank you for your trust and support!

리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 12:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 18:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 09:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.22 20:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 02:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 01:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 09:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 09:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 08:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 08:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 09:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 09:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 09:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 09:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 09:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
GoldenStrategy High Risk Growth
월별 30 USD
47%
0
0
USD
800
USD
5
100%
41
78%
7%
6.39
6.54
USD
20%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.