- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|41
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|268
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|28K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
📌 GoldenStrategy High Risk – Signal Description
⚠️ Important Notice: This is a High-Risk Signal.
Profits can be substantial during strong market trends, but drawdown and losses may also occur. Please subscribe only if you fully understand the risk involved.
🔹 Recommended Conditions
-
Minimum Deposit: $1000 USD or more
-
Broker: RoboForex ECN
-
Account Type: ECN / Real
-
Leverage Recommended: 1:500
-
Suitable for traders who accept market fluctuation and are comfortable with high-risk strategies.
🔹 Strategy Overview
-
Fully automated trading
-
Designed for aggressive growth
-
Works best in trending market conditions
-
No guarantee of constant profit – risk control is required
🔹 Profit Management Recommendation
To protect your capital and secure gains, we strongly advise:
📍 When the account grows by 25% or more, withdraw the profit and continue trading with the original balance.
This helps reduce risk exposure and ensures long-term account survival.
Example:
-
Start with $1000
-
When balance reaches ~$1250 → withdraw $250, continue trading with ~$1000
🔹 Risk Warning
Trading financial markets involves high risk.
Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
If you decide to subscribe, please use proper money management and monitor your account.
Thank you for your trust and support!
USD
USD
USD