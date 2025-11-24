SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GoldenStrategy High Risk Growth
Ngoc Manh Nguyen

GoldenStrategy High Risk Growth

Ngoc Manh Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 37%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
35
Profit Trades:
27 (77.14%)
Loss Trades:
8 (22.86%)
Best trade:
23.89 USD
Worst trade:
-12.85 USD
Gross Profit:
259.94 USD (26 212 pips)
Gross Loss:
-48.95 USD (4 532 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (77.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
77.08 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.67
Trading activity:
8.51%
Max deposit load:
11.72%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.72
Long Trades:
35 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.31
Expected Payoff:
6.03 USD
Average Profit:
9.63 USD
Average Loss:
-6.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-21.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.07 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
37.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.41 USD
Maximal:
21.71 USD (3.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.59% (21.31 USD)
By Equity:
20.20% (108.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 211
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 22K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.89 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

📌 GoldenStrategy High Risk – Signal Description

⚠️ Important Notice: This is a High-Risk Signal.
Profits can be substantial during strong market trends, but drawdown and losses may also occur. Please subscribe only if you fully understand the risk involved.

🔹 Recommended Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 USD or more

  • Broker: RoboForex ECN

  • Account Type: ECN / Real

  • Leverage Recommended: 1:500

  • Suitable for traders who accept market fluctuation and are comfortable with high-risk strategies.

🔹 Strategy Overview

  • Fully automated trading

  • Designed for aggressive growth

  • Works best in trending market conditions

  • No guarantee of constant profit – risk control is required

🔹 Profit Management Recommendation

To protect your capital and secure gains, we strongly advise:

📍 When the account grows by 25% or more, withdraw the profit and continue trading with the original balance.
This helps reduce risk exposure and ensures long-term account survival.

Example:

  • Start with $1000

  • When balance reaches ~$1250 → withdraw $250, continue trading with ~$1000

🔹 Risk Warning

Trading financial markets involves high risk.
Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you decide to subscribe, please use proper money management and monitor your account.
Thank you for your trust and support!

No reviews
2025.12.22 20:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 02:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 01:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 09:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 09:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 08:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 08:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 09:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 09:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 09:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 09:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 09:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldenStrategy High Risk Growth
30 USD per month
37%
0
0
USD
800
USD
4
100%
35
77%
9%
5.31
6.03
USD
20%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.