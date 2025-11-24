SignaleKategorien
GoldenStrategy High Risk Growth
Ngoc Manh Nguyen

GoldenStrategy High Risk Growth

Ngoc Manh Nguyen
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
4 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 37%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
35
Gewinntrades:
27 (77.14%)
Verlusttrades:
8 (22.86%)
Bester Trade:
23.89 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-12.85 USD
Bruttoprofit:
259.94 USD (26 212 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-48.95 USD (4 532 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
7 (77.08 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
77.08 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.67
Trading-Aktivität:
8.51%
Max deposit load:
11.72%
Letzter Trade:
6 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
9
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
5 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
9.72
Long-Positionen:
35 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
5.31
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
6.03 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
9.63 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-6.12 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-21.07 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-21.07 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
37.01%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.41 USD
Maximaler:
21.71 USD (3.57%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.59% (21.31 USD)
Kapital:
20.20% (108.73 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 211
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 22K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +23.89 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -13 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +77.08 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -21.07 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
📌 GoldenStrategy High Risk – Signal Description

⚠️ Important Notice: This is a High-Risk Signal.
Profits can be substantial during strong market trends, but drawdown and losses may also occur. Please subscribe only if you fully understand the risk involved.

🔹 Recommended Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 USD or more

  • Broker: RoboForex ECN

  • Account Type: ECN / Real

  • Leverage Recommended: 1:500

  • Suitable for traders who accept market fluctuation and are comfortable with high-risk strategies.

🔹 Strategy Overview

  • Fully automated trading

  • Designed for aggressive growth

  • Works best in trending market conditions

  • No guarantee of constant profit – risk control is required

🔹 Profit Management Recommendation

To protect your capital and secure gains, we strongly advise:

📍 When the account grows by 25% or more, withdraw the profit and continue trading with the original balance.
This helps reduce risk exposure and ensures long-term account survival.

Example:

  • Start with $1000

  • When balance reaches ~$1250 → withdraw $250, continue trading with ~$1000

🔹 Risk Warning

Trading financial markets involves high risk.
Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you decide to subscribe, please use proper money management and monitor your account.
Thank you for your trust and support!

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 09:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.22 20:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 02:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 01:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 09:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 09:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 08:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 08:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 09:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 09:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 09:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 09:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 09:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
GoldenStrategy High Risk Growth
30 USD pro Monat
37%
0
0
USD
800
USD
4
100%
35
77%
9%
5.31
6.03
USD
20%
1:500
