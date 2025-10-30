СигналыРазделы
Gold Lab
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge

Gold Lab

Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
0 отзывов
Надежность
30 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 89%
FBS-Real
1:100
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
187
Прибыльных трейдов:
76 (40.64%)
Убыточных трейдов:
111 (59.36%)
Лучший трейд:
39.96 USD
Худший трейд:
-27.77 USD
Общая прибыль:
925.78 USD (92 541 pips)
Общий убыток:
-789.61 USD (78 903 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
4 (47.74 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
88.98 USD (3)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.08
Торговая активность:
7.96%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
4.51%
Последний трейд:
21 день
Трейдов в неделю:
0
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
1.72
Длинных трейдов:
97 (51.87%)
Коротких трейдов:
90 (48.13%)
Профит фактор:
1.17
Мат. ожидание:
0.73 USD
Средняя прибыль:
12.18 USD
Средний убыток:
-7.11 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-59.96 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-59.96 USD (7)
Прирост в месяц:
-8.51%
Годовой прогноз:
-100.00%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
47.74 USD
Максимальная:
79.25 USD (43.26%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
43.26% (79.25 USD)
По эквити:
6.56% (13.44 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 187
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 136
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 14K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +39.96 USD
Худший трейд: -28 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 3
Макс. серия проигрышей: 7
Макс. прибыль в серии: +47.74 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -59.96 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FBS-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
еще 161...
🔥 Gold lab Signal – Smart Institutional Trading Strategy

A disciplined, institutional-grade XAUUSD signal engineered for traders who demand reliability, transparency, and long-term growth.
This signal focuses exclusively on GOLD (XAUUSD) and is optimized for consistent performance under real market conditions.

📌 Strategy Philosophy

Our trading approach is built on three pillars:

1. Institutional Price Action

The strategy identifies high-probability zones based on:

  • Liquidity levels

  • Market structure breaks (BOS/CHoCH)

  • Supply & demand imbalances

  • Volatility sweeps and trend continuations

2. Precision Entries

Entry timing uses a combination of:

  • Smart-Money liquidity concepts

  • Volatility compression signals

  • Trend filters on H1 & M30

  • Candle-pattern confirmation

3. Strong Capital Protection

Every position is protected with:

  • Fixed Stop Loss

  • ATR-optimized dynamic risk control

  • No grid, no martingale, no hedging

  • Strict maximum exposure limits

🛡️ Risk Management Framework

Risk is our highest priority:

  • Risk per trade: 1–3%

  • Max open trades: 1–2

  • Stop Loss always used

  • No lot multiplication

  • No high-risk strategies (martingale, grid, recovery systems)

This structure preserves capital during high volatility and delivers stable equity curve growth.

📈 Performance Behavior

This signal aims for steady, sustainable account growth, not aggressive gambling.

Expected performance characteristics:

  • Monthly Target: 2–15%

  • Win Rate: 41%

  • Risk/Reward: 1:1 to 1:3

  • Trade Duration: 1 hour – several hours

  • Drawdown: Controlled through strict exposure rules

🔧 Requirements

For optimal results:

  • Minimum recommended deposit: $100+

  • ECN/RAW spread broker

  • Stable VPS running 24/5

  • No manual trading on the same account

✔️ Why This Signal?

  • Professional-grade strategy

  • Low drawdown profile

  • Transparent and consistent logic

  • Proven structure to weather volatile XAUUSD conditions

  • Designed for traders who value discipline over hype

⚠️ Disclosure

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This signal focuses on long-term consistency and capital preservation.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.10 17:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 15:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 03:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 10:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 05:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 08:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 09:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 06:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 12:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 11:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.31 15:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 14:08
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.16% of days out of 172 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 14:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
