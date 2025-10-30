SignaleKategorien
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge

Gold Lab

Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
33 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 98%
FBS-Real
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
188
Gewinntrades:
77 (40.95%)
Verlusttrades:
111 (59.04%)
Bester Trade:
39.96 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-27.77 USD
Bruttoprofit:
933.88 USD (92 810 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-789.61 USD (78 903 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (47.74 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
88.98 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading-Aktivität:
6.77%
Max deposit load:
14.98%
Letzter Trade:
8 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
1
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.82
Long-Positionen:
97 (51.60%)
Short-Positionen:
91 (48.40%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.18
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.77 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
12.13 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.11 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-59.96 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-59.96 USD (7)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-8.91%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
47.74 USD
Maximaler:
79.25 USD (43.26%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
43.26% (79.25 USD)
Kapital:
6.56% (13.44 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 188
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 144
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +39.96 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -28 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 7
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +47.74 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -59.96 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FBS-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
noch 161 ...
🔥 Gold lab Signal – Smart Institutional Trading Strategy

A disciplined, institutional-grade XAUUSD signal engineered for traders who demand reliability, transparency, and long-term growth.
This signal focuses exclusively on GOLD (XAUUSD) and is optimized for consistent performance under real market conditions.

📌 Strategy Philosophy

Our trading approach is built on three pillars:

1. Institutional Price Action

The strategy identifies high-probability zones based on:

  • Liquidity levels

  • Market structure breaks (BOS/CHoCH)

  • Supply & demand imbalances

  • Volatility sweeps and trend continuations

2. Precision Entries

Entry timing uses a combination of:

  • Smart-Money liquidity concepts

  • Volatility compression signals

  • Trend filters on H1 & M30

  • Candle-pattern confirmation

3. Strong Capital Protection

Every position is protected with:

  • Fixed Stop Loss

  • ATR-optimized dynamic risk control

  • No grid, no martingale, no hedging

  • Strict maximum exposure limits

🛡️ Risk Management Framework

Risk is our highest priority:

  • Risk per trade: 1–3%

  • Max open trades: 1–2

  • Stop Loss always used

  • No lot multiplication

  • No high-risk strategies (martingale, grid, recovery systems)

This structure preserves capital during high volatility and delivers stable equity curve growth.

📈 Performance Behavior

This signal aims for steady, sustainable account growth, not aggressive gambling.

Expected performance characteristics:

  • Monthly Target: 2–15%

  • Win Rate: 41%

  • Risk/Reward: 1:1 to 1:3

  • Trade Duration: 1 hour – several hours

  • Drawdown: Controlled through strict exposure rules

🔧 Requirements

For optimal results:

  • Minimum recommended deposit: $100+

  • ECN/RAW spread broker

  • Stable VPS running 24/5

  • No manual trading on the same account

✔️ Why This Signal?

  • Professional-grade strategy

  • Low drawdown profile

  • Transparent and consistent logic

  • Proven structure to weather volatile XAUUSD conditions

  • Designed for traders who value discipline over hype

⚠️ Disclosure

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This signal focuses on long-term consistency and capital preservation.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 17:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 15:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 03:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 10:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 05:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 08:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 09:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 06:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 12:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 11:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.31 15:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 14:08
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.16% of days out of 172 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 14:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Gold Lab
30 USD pro Monat
98%
0
0
USD
182
USD
33
0%
188
40%
7%
1.18
0.77
USD
43%
1:100
