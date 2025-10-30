信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Lab
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge

Gold Lab

Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
0条评论
可靠性
30
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 89%
FBS-Real
1:100
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
187
盈利交易:
76 (40.64%)
亏损交易:
111 (59.36%)
最好交易:
39.96 USD
最差交易:
-27.77 USD
毛利:
925.78 USD (92 541 pips)
毛利亏损:
-789.61 USD (78 903 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (47.74 USD)
最大连续盈利:
88.98 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
7.96%
最大入金加载:
4.51%
最近交易:
22 几天前
每周交易:
0
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
1.72
长期交易:
97 (51.87%)
短期交易:
90 (48.13%)
利润因子:
1.17
预期回报:
0.73 USD
平均利润:
12.18 USD
平均损失:
-7.11 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-59.96 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-59.96 USD (7)
每月增长:
-8.51%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
47.74 USD
最大值:
79.25 USD (43.26%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
43.26% (79.25 USD)
净值:
6.56% (13.44 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 187
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 136
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 14K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +39.96 USD
最差交易: -28 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +47.74 USD
最大连续亏损: -59.96 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FBS-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
161 更多...
🔥 Gold lab Signal – Smart Institutional Trading Strategy

A disciplined, institutional-grade XAUUSD signal engineered for traders who demand reliability, transparency, and long-term growth.
This signal focuses exclusively on GOLD (XAUUSD) and is optimized for consistent performance under real market conditions.

📌 Strategy Philosophy

Our trading approach is built on three pillars:

1. Institutional Price Action

The strategy identifies high-probability zones based on:

  • Liquidity levels

  • Market structure breaks (BOS/CHoCH)

  • Supply & demand imbalances

  • Volatility sweeps and trend continuations

2. Precision Entries

Entry timing uses a combination of:

  • Smart-Money liquidity concepts

  • Volatility compression signals

  • Trend filters on H1 & M30

  • Candle-pattern confirmation

3. Strong Capital Protection

Every position is protected with:

  • Fixed Stop Loss

  • ATR-optimized dynamic risk control

  • No grid, no martingale, no hedging

  • Strict maximum exposure limits

🛡️ Risk Management Framework

Risk is our highest priority:

  • Risk per trade: 1–3%

  • Max open trades: 1–2

  • Stop Loss always used

  • No lot multiplication

  • No high-risk strategies (martingale, grid, recovery systems)

This structure preserves capital during high volatility and delivers stable equity curve growth.

📈 Performance Behavior

This signal aims for steady, sustainable account growth, not aggressive gambling.

Expected performance characteristics:

  • Monthly Target: 2–15%

  • Win Rate: 41%

  • Risk/Reward: 1:1 to 1:3

  • Trade Duration: 1 hour – several hours

  • Drawdown: Controlled through strict exposure rules

🔧 Requirements

For optimal results:

  • Minimum recommended deposit: $100+

  • ECN/RAW spread broker

  • Stable VPS running 24/5

  • No manual trading on the same account

✔️ Why This Signal?

  • Professional-grade strategy

  • Low drawdown profile

  • Transparent and consistent logic

  • Proven structure to weather volatile XAUUSD conditions

  • Designed for traders who value discipline over hype

⚠️ Disclosure

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This signal focuses on long-term consistency and capital preservation.


没有评论
2025.12.10 17:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 15:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 03:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 10:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 05:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 08:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 09:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 06:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 12:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 11:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.31 15:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 14:08
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.16% of days out of 172 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 14:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
