SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Lab
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge

Gold Lab

Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
30 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 89%
FBS-Real
1:100
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
187
Negociações com lucro:
76 (40.64%)
Negociações com perda:
111 (59.36%)
Melhor negociação:
39.96 USD
Pior negociação:
-27.77 USD
Lucro bruto:
925.78 USD (92 541 pips)
Perda bruta:
-789.61 USD (78 903 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
4 (47.74 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
88.98 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.08
Atividade de negociação:
6.77%
Depósito máximo carregado:
4.51%
Último negócio:
23 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
0
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.72
Negociações longas:
97 (51.87%)
Negociações curtas:
90 (48.13%)
Fator de lucro:
1.17
Valor esperado:
0.73 USD
Lucro médio:
12.18 USD
Perda média:
-7.11 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-59.96 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-59.96 USD (7)
Crescimento mensal:
-12.96%
Previsão anual:
-100.00%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
47.74 USD
Máximo:
79.25 USD (43.26%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
43.26% (79.25 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
6.56% (13.44 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 187
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 136
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 14K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +39.96 USD
Pior negociação: -28 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 7
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +47.74 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -59.96 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FBS-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
161 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
🔥 Gold lab Signal – Smart Institutional Trading Strategy

A disciplined, institutional-grade XAUUSD signal engineered for traders who demand reliability, transparency, and long-term growth.
This signal focuses exclusively on GOLD (XAUUSD) and is optimized for consistent performance under real market conditions.

📌 Strategy Philosophy

Our trading approach is built on three pillars:

1. Institutional Price Action

The strategy identifies high-probability zones based on:

  • Liquidity levels

  • Market structure breaks (BOS/CHoCH)

  • Supply & demand imbalances

  • Volatility sweeps and trend continuations

2. Precision Entries

Entry timing uses a combination of:

  • Smart-Money liquidity concepts

  • Volatility compression signals

  • Trend filters on H1 & M30

  • Candle-pattern confirmation

3. Strong Capital Protection

Every position is protected with:

  • Fixed Stop Loss

  • ATR-optimized dynamic risk control

  • No grid, no martingale, no hedging

  • Strict maximum exposure limits

🛡️ Risk Management Framework

Risk is our highest priority:

  • Risk per trade: 1–3%

  • Max open trades: 1–2

  • Stop Loss always used

  • No lot multiplication

  • No high-risk strategies (martingale, grid, recovery systems)

This structure preserves capital during high volatility and delivers stable equity curve growth.

📈 Performance Behavior

This signal aims for steady, sustainable account growth, not aggressive gambling.

Expected performance characteristics:

  • Monthly Target: 2–15%

  • Win Rate: 41%

  • Risk/Reward: 1:1 to 1:3

  • Trade Duration: 1 hour – several hours

  • Drawdown: Controlled through strict exposure rules

🔧 Requirements

For optimal results:

  • Minimum recommended deposit: $100+

  • ECN/RAW spread broker

  • Stable VPS running 24/5

  • No manual trading on the same account

✔️ Why This Signal?

  • Professional-grade strategy

  • Low drawdown profile

  • Transparent and consistent logic

  • Proven structure to weather volatile XAUUSD conditions

  • Designed for traders who value discipline over hype

⚠️ Disclosure

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This signal focuses on long-term consistency and capital preservation.


Sem comentários
2025.12.10 17:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 15:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 03:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 10:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 05:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 08:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 09:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 06:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 12:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 11:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.31 15:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 14:08
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.16% of days out of 172 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 14:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Gold Lab
30 USD por mês
89%
0
0
USD
174
USD
30
0%
187
40%
7%
1.17
0.73
USD
43%
1:100
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.