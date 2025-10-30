- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|187
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|136
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FBS-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
AdmiralUK-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.00 × 1
|
AxenBroker-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ArumTradeLimited-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PhillipFutures-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
XMAU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
A disciplined, institutional-grade XAUUSD signal engineered for traders who demand reliability, transparency, and long-term growth.
This signal focuses exclusively on GOLD (XAUUSD) and is optimized for consistent performance under real market conditions.
📌 Strategy Philosophy
Our trading approach is built on three pillars:
1. Institutional Price Action
The strategy identifies high-probability zones based on:
-
Liquidity levels
-
Market structure breaks (BOS/CHoCH)
-
Supply & demand imbalances
-
Volatility sweeps and trend continuations
2. Precision Entries
Entry timing uses a combination of:
-
Smart-Money liquidity concepts
-
Volatility compression signals
-
Trend filters on H1 & M30
-
Candle-pattern confirmation
3. Strong Capital Protection
Every position is protected with:
-
Fixed Stop Loss
-
ATR-optimized dynamic risk control
-
No grid, no martingale, no hedging
-
Strict maximum exposure limits
🛡️ Risk Management Framework
Risk is our highest priority:
-
Risk per trade: 1–3%
-
Max open trades: 1–2
-
Stop Loss always used
-
No lot multiplication
-
No high-risk strategies (martingale, grid, recovery systems)
This structure preserves capital during high volatility and delivers stable equity curve growth.
📈 Performance Behavior
This signal aims for steady, sustainable account growth, not aggressive gambling.
Expected performance characteristics:
-
Monthly Target: 2–15%
-
Win Rate: 41%
-
Risk/Reward: 1:1 to 1:3
-
Trade Duration: 1 hour – several hours
-
Drawdown: Controlled through strict exposure rules
🔧 Requirements
For optimal results:
-
Minimum recommended deposit: $100+
-
ECN/RAW spread broker
-
Stable VPS running 24/5
-
No manual trading on the same account
✔️ Why This Signal?
-
Professional-grade strategy
-
Low drawdown profile
-
Transparent and consistent logic
-
Proven structure to weather volatile XAUUSD conditions
-
Designed for traders who value discipline over hype
⚠️ Disclosure
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This signal focuses on long-term consistency and capital preservation.
