SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Lab
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge

Gold Lab

Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
30 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 89%
FBS-Real
1:100
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
187
Transacciones Rentables:
76 (40.64%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
111 (59.36%)
Mejor transacción:
39.96 USD
Peor transacción:
-27.77 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
925.78 USD (92 541 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-789.61 USD (78 903 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
4 (47.74 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
88.98 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Actividad comercial:
6.77%
Carga máxima del depósito:
4.51%
Último trade:
23 días
Trades a la semana:
0
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.72
Transacciones Largas:
97 (51.87%)
Transacciones Cortas:
90 (48.13%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.17
Beneficio Esperado:
0.73 USD
Beneficio medio:
12.18 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-7.11 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-59.96 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-59.96 USD (7)
Crecimiento al mes:
-12.96%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
47.74 USD
Máxima:
79.25 USD (43.26%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
43.26% (79.25 USD)
De fondos:
6.56% (13.44 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 187
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 136
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 14K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +39.96 USD
Peor transacción: -28 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 7
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +47.74 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -59.96 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FBS-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
otros 161...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
🔥 Gold lab Signal – Smart Institutional Trading Strategy

A disciplined, institutional-grade XAUUSD signal engineered for traders who demand reliability, transparency, and long-term growth.
This signal focuses exclusively on GOLD (XAUUSD) and is optimized for consistent performance under real market conditions.

📌 Strategy Philosophy

Our trading approach is built on three pillars:

1. Institutional Price Action

The strategy identifies high-probability zones based on:

  • Liquidity levels

  • Market structure breaks (BOS/CHoCH)

  • Supply & demand imbalances

  • Volatility sweeps and trend continuations

2. Precision Entries

Entry timing uses a combination of:

  • Smart-Money liquidity concepts

  • Volatility compression signals

  • Trend filters on H1 & M30

  • Candle-pattern confirmation

3. Strong Capital Protection

Every position is protected with:

  • Fixed Stop Loss

  • ATR-optimized dynamic risk control

  • No grid, no martingale, no hedging

  • Strict maximum exposure limits

🛡️ Risk Management Framework

Risk is our highest priority:

  • Risk per trade: 1–3%

  • Max open trades: 1–2

  • Stop Loss always used

  • No lot multiplication

  • No high-risk strategies (martingale, grid, recovery systems)

This structure preserves capital during high volatility and delivers stable equity curve growth.

📈 Performance Behavior

This signal aims for steady, sustainable account growth, not aggressive gambling.

Expected performance characteristics:

  • Monthly Target: 2–15%

  • Win Rate: 41%

  • Risk/Reward: 1:1 to 1:3

  • Trade Duration: 1 hour – several hours

  • Drawdown: Controlled through strict exposure rules

🔧 Requirements

For optimal results:

  • Minimum recommended deposit: $100+

  • ECN/RAW spread broker

  • Stable VPS running 24/5

  • No manual trading on the same account

✔️ Why This Signal?

  • Professional-grade strategy

  • Low drawdown profile

  • Transparent and consistent logic

  • Proven structure to weather volatile XAUUSD conditions

  • Designed for traders who value discipline over hype

⚠️ Disclosure

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This signal focuses on long-term consistency and capital preservation.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.10 17:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 15:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 03:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 10:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 05:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 08:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 09:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 06:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 12:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 11:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.31 15:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 14:08
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.16% of days out of 172 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 14:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Gold Lab
30 USD al mes
89%
0
0
USD
174
USD
30
0%
187
40%
7%
1.17
0.73
USD
43%
1:100
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.