Marcos Roberto Macenski

Trader Macenski

Marcos Roberto Macenski
1 отзыв
Надежность
9 недель
3 / 3.3K USD
Копировать за 50 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 106%
HantecMarkets-MT5
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
102
Прибыльных трейдов:
73 (71.56%)
Убыточных трейдов:
29 (28.43%)
Лучший трейд:
44.18 USD
Худший трейд:
-31.86 USD
Общая прибыль:
886.72 USD (77 622 pips)
Общий убыток:
-367.25 USD (19 801 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
29 (305.59 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
305.59 USD (29)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.45
Торговая активность:
8.15%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
7.77%
Последний трейд:
3 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
12
Ср. время удержания:
1 час
Фактор восстановления:
2.28
Длинных трейдов:
58 (56.86%)
Коротких трейдов:
44 (43.14%)
Профит фактор:
2.41
Мат. ожидание:
5.09 USD
Средняя прибыль:
12.15 USD
Средний убыток:
-12.66 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
14 (-212.83 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-212.83 USD (14)
Прирост в месяц:
9.38%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
228.30 USD (21.79%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
19.39% (228.30 USD)
По эквити:
6.46% (35.02 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 102
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 519
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 58K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +44.18 USD
Худший трейд: -32 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 29
Макс. серия проигрышей: 14
Макс. прибыль в серии: +305.59 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -212.83 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "HantecMarkets-MT5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
DooTechnology-Live
0.16 × 68
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.23 × 43
Tickmill-Live
1.04 × 26
Signal Description

I trade XAU/USD exclusively, using a probability-based approach focused on price behavior, identification of key zones, trends, support and resistance levels.

My strategy follows a clear and well-defined set of rules, with objective entries and a fully calculated risk management, always prioritizing discipline and precise execution.

I work with an aggressive but controlled risk management, applying on my own account a maximum daily loss limit of up to 10%.
It is important to note that this percentage refers to my trading account. For subscribers, the actual risk depends directly on the account size, due to the minimum lot size (0.01) of XAU/USD.

📌 Recommended minimum deposit: USD 1,000
Accounts below this amount may experience significantly higher risk fluctuations, as the minimum lot size does not allow perfect risk proportionality on smaller accounts.

⚠️ Warning: This signal is not recommended for small accounts, since the minimum lot size of XAU/USD can result in high percentage losses during negative days.

Despite using an aggressive risk approach, my focus is consistency over the medium and long term, supported by a high average return per trade and the fact that losing days are statistically rare within my methodology.

This signal is based on real trading, with full transparency and a public trading history.

To follow more analyses and updates, you can follow me on Instagram:
📸 @marcosmacenski

Soon, I will also open a Telegram channel, where I will share information, insights, and updates about my signal and market studies.

Thank you to everyone who follows my work.
We keep evolving day by day 🚀


Средняя оценка:
Bernardo Henrique Couto Rocha
1254
Bernardo Henrique Couto Rocha 2025.12.01 01:42  (изменен 2025.12.09 16:26) 
 

Marcos is an amazing trader! I followed the first trades live and could see how he carefully and precisely managed them. Impressive! Profits locked in!!! Great work! A++++!

UPDATE DEC 09 2025:

After a very long win streak, we "finally" had a small, controlled losing day. I've been following the trades live for a few days. It is based on a very consistent and consolidated strategy. Differently from 99% of the signal providers here in MQL5, Marcos meticulously followed his risk management rules and did not overtraded. Am I worried about this losing day? Of course NOT. This is PROVEN consistent and the gains outweighs the losses by far. Let's keep making profits for a long time!

2025.12.09 01:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 01:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 22:21
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 00:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.06 08:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.06 08:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 02:57
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.06 02:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 03:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.05 03:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 02:17
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.21 02:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.21 02:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
