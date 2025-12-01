Signal Description

I trade XAU/USD exclusively, using a probability-based approach focused on price behavior, identification of key zones, trends, support and resistance levels.

My strategy follows a clear and well-defined set of rules, with objective entries and a fully calculated risk management, always prioritizing discipline and precise execution.

I work with an aggressive but controlled risk management, applying on my own account a maximum daily loss limit of up to 10%.

It is important to note that this percentage refers to my trading account. For subscribers, the actual risk depends directly on the account size, due to the minimum lot size (0.01) of XAU/USD.

📌 Recommended minimum deposit: USD 1,000

Accounts below this amount may experience significantly higher risk fluctuations, as the minimum lot size does not allow perfect risk proportionality on smaller accounts.

⚠️ Warning: This signal is not recommended for small accounts, since the minimum lot size of XAU/USD can result in high percentage losses during negative days.

Despite using an aggressive risk approach, my focus is consistency over the medium and long term, supported by a high average return per trade and the fact that losing days are statistically rare within my methodology.

This signal is based on real trading, with full transparency and a public trading history.

To follow more analyses and updates, you can follow me on Instagram:

📸 @marcosmacenski

Soon, I will also open a Telegram channel, where I will share information, insights, and updates about my signal and market studies.

Thank you to everyone who follows my work.

We keep evolving day by day 🚀