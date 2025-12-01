シグナルセクション
Marcos Roberto Macenski

Trader Macenski

Marcos Roberto Macenski
レビュー1件
信頼性
9週間
3 / 3.3K USD
月額  50  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 106%
HantecMarkets-MT5
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
102
利益トレード:
73 (71.56%)
損失トレード:
29 (28.43%)
ベストトレード:
44.18 USD
最悪のトレード:
-31.86 USD
総利益:
886.72 USD (77 622 pips)
総損失:
-367.25 USD (19 801 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
29 (305.59 USD)
最大連続利益:
305.59 USD (29)
シャープレシオ:
0.45
取引アクティビティ:
8.15%
最大入金額:
7.77%
最近のトレード:
7 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
12
平均保有時間:
1 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.28
長いトレード:
58 (56.86%)
短いトレード:
44 (43.14%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.41
期待されたペイオフ:
5.09 USD
平均利益:
12.15 USD
平均損失:
-12.66 USD
最大連続の負け:
14 (-212.83 USD)
最大連続損失:
-212.83 USD (14)
月間成長:
9.38%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
228.30 USD (21.79%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
19.39% (228.30 USD)
エクイティによる:
6.46% (35.02 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 102
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 519
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 58K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +44.18 USD
最悪のトレード: -32 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 29
最大連続の負け: 14
最大連続利益: +305.59 USD
最大連続損失: -212.83 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"HantecMarkets-MT5"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
DooTechnology-Live
0.16 × 68
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.23 × 43
Tickmill-Live
1.04 × 26
Signal Description

I trade XAU/USD exclusively, using a probability-based approach focused on price behavior, identification of key zones, trends, support and resistance levels.

My strategy follows a clear and well-defined set of rules, with objective entries and a fully calculated risk management, always prioritizing discipline and precise execution.

I work with an aggressive but controlled risk management, applying on my own account a maximum daily loss limit of up to 10%.
It is important to note that this percentage refers to my trading account. For subscribers, the actual risk depends directly on the account size, due to the minimum lot size (0.01) of XAU/USD.

📌 Recommended minimum deposit: USD 1,000
Accounts below this amount may experience significantly higher risk fluctuations, as the minimum lot size does not allow perfect risk proportionality on smaller accounts.

⚠️ Warning: This signal is not recommended for small accounts, since the minimum lot size of XAU/USD can result in high percentage losses during negative days.

Despite using an aggressive risk approach, my focus is consistency over the medium and long term, supported by a high average return per trade and the fact that losing days are statistically rare within my methodology.

This signal is based on real trading, with full transparency and a public trading history.

To follow more analyses and updates, you can follow me on Instagram:
📸 @marcosmacenski

Soon, I will also open a Telegram channel, where I will share information, insights, and updates about my signal and market studies.

Thank you to everyone who follows my work.
We keep evolving day by day 🚀


平均の評価:
Bernardo Henrique Couto Rocha
1255
Bernardo Henrique Couto Rocha 2025.12.01 01:42  (変更された2025.12.09 16:26) 
 

Marcos is an amazing trader! I followed the first trades live and could see how he carefully and precisely managed them. Impressive! Profits locked in!!! Great work! A++++!

UPDATE DEC 09 2025:

After a very long win streak, we "finally" had a small, controlled losing day. I've been following the trades live for a few days. It is based on a very consistent and consolidated strategy. Differently from 99% of the signal providers here in MQL5, Marcos meticulously followed his risk management rules and did not overtraded. Am I worried about this losing day? Of course NOT. This is PROVEN consistent and the gains outweighs the losses by far. Let's keep making profits for a long time!

2025.12.28 02:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 01:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 01:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 22:21
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 00:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.06 08:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.06 08:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 02:57
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.06 02:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 03:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.05 03:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 02:17
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.21 02:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.21 02:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
