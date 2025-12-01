시그널섹션
Marcos Roberto Macenski

Trader Macenski

Marcos Roberto Macenski
1 리뷰
안정성
12
3 / 4.7K USD
월별 50 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 112%
HantecMarkets-MT5
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
116
이익 거래:
81 (69.82%)
손실 거래:
35 (30.17%)
최고의 거래:
44.18 USD
최악의 거래:
-35.62 USD
총 수익:
1 035.61 USD (90 612 pips)
총 손실:
-485.84 USD (28 193 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
29 (305.59 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
305.59 USD (29)
샤프 비율:
0.39
거래 활동:
6.51%
최대 입금량:
7.77%
최근 거래:
5 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
9
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
2.41
롱(주식매수):
64 (55.17%)
숏(주식차입매도):
52 (44.83%)
수익 요인:
2.13
기대수익:
4.74 USD
평균 이익:
12.79 USD
평균 손실:
-13.88 USD
연속 최대 손실:
14 (-212.83 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-212.83 USD (14)
월별 성장률:
-9.81%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
228.30 USD (21.79%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
19.39% (228.30 USD)
자본금별:
6.46% (35.02 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 116
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 550
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 62K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +44.18 USD
최악의 거래: -36 USD
연속 최대 이익: 29
연속 최대 손실: 14
연속 최대 이익: +305.59 USD
연속 최대 손실: -212.83 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "HantecMarkets-MT5"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
DooTechnology-Live
0.16 × 68
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.23 × 43
Tickmill-Live
1.04 × 26
FusionMarkets-Live
4.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
12.00 × 1
Signal Description

I trade XAU/USD exclusively, using a probability-based approach focused on price behavior, identification of key zones, trends, support and resistance levels.

My strategy follows a clear and well-defined set of rules, with objective entries and a fully calculated risk management, always prioritizing discipline and precise execution.

I work with an aggressive but controlled risk management, applying on my own account a maximum daily loss limit of up to 10%.
It is important to note that this percentage refers to my trading account. For subscribers, the actual risk depends directly on the account size, due to the minimum lot size (0.01) of XAU/USD.

📌 Recommended minimum deposit: USD 1,000
Accounts below this amount may experience significantly higher risk fluctuations, as the minimum lot size does not allow perfect risk proportionality on smaller accounts.

⚠️ Warning: This signal is not recommended for small accounts, since the minimum lot size of XAU/USD can result in high percentage losses during negative days.

Despite using an aggressive risk approach, my focus is consistency over the medium and long term, supported by a high average return per trade and the fact that losing days are statistically rare within my methodology.

This signal is based on real trading, with full transparency and a public trading history.

To follow more analyses and updates, you can follow me on Instagram:
📸 @marcosmacenski

Soon, I will also open a Telegram channel, where I will share information, insights, and updates about my signal and market studies.

Thank you to everyone who follows my work.
We keep evolving day by day 🚀

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

📅 Update October

October marked the launch of the signal with a clear purpose: trading with discipline and solid risk management. The month delivered good winning days and positive streaks, showing the strategy’s potential from the very beginning. Losses occurred, as expected, but were always controlled, with no unnecessary exposure.


📅 Update November

In November, the signal reached a phase of greater consistency, with more profitable days and smoother execution. The strategy proved to be solid, with strong emotional and operational control, keeping losses within the plan and prioritizing capital protection.


📅 December

December was more challenging. At certain moments, the month was already positive, but I chose to trade more in search of additional opportunities, which resulted in some losses. Even so, all losses were normal and fully controlled, strictly respecting risk management rules.


📌 Why subscribe to this signal

This signal is for traders seeking real consistency, not unrealistic promises. The focus is on risk management, drawdown control, and discipline, even during difficult market conditions.
The goal is sustainable long-term growth, with transparent and responsible trading.









평균 평점:
Bernardo Henrique Couto Rocha
1272
Bernardo Henrique Couto Rocha 2025.12.01 01:42  (수정됨 2025.12.09 16:26) 
 

Marcos is an amazing trader! I followed the first trades live and could see how he carefully and precisely managed them. Impressive! Profits locked in!!! Great work! A++++!

UPDATE DEC 09 2025:

After a very long win streak, we "finally" had a small, controlled losing day. I've been following the trades live for a few days. It is based on a very consistent and consolidated strategy. Differently from 99% of the signal providers here in MQL5, Marcos meticulously followed his risk management rules and did not overtraded. Am I worried about this losing day? Of course NOT. This is PROVEN consistent and the gains outweighs the losses by far. Let's keep making profits for a long time!

