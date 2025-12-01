Signal Description

I trade XAU/USD exclusively, using a probability-based approach focused on price behavior, identification of key zones, trends, support and resistance levels.

My strategy follows a clear and well-defined set of rules, with objective entries and a fully calculated risk management, always prioritizing discipline and precise execution.

I work with an aggressive but controlled risk management, applying on my own account a maximum daily loss limit of up to 10%.

It is important to note that this percentage refers to my trading account. For subscribers, the actual risk depends directly on the account size, due to the minimum lot size (0.01) of XAU/USD.

📌 Recommended minimum deposit: USD 1,000

Accounts below this amount may experience significantly higher risk fluctuations, as the minimum lot size does not allow perfect risk proportionality on smaller accounts.

⚠️ Warning: This signal is not recommended for small accounts, since the minimum lot size of XAU/USD can result in high percentage losses during negative days.

Despite using an aggressive risk approach, my focus is consistency over the medium and long term, supported by a high average return per trade and the fact that losing days are statistically rare within my methodology.

This signal is based on real trading, with full transparency and a public trading history.

To follow more analyses and updates, you can follow me on Instagram:

📸 @marcosmacenski

Soon, I will also open a Telegram channel, where I will share information, insights, and updates about my signal and market studies.

Thank you to everyone who follows my work.

We keep evolving day by day 🚀



________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________





📅 Update October

October marked the launch of the signal with a clear purpose: trading with discipline and solid risk management. The month delivered good winning days and positive streaks, showing the strategy’s potential from the very beginning. Losses occurred, as expected, but were always controlled, with no unnecessary exposure.



📅 Update November

In November, the signal reached a phase of greater consistency, with more profitable days and smoother execution. The strategy proved to be solid, with strong emotional and operational control, keeping losses within the plan and prioritizing capital protection.



📅 December

December was more challenging. At certain moments, the month was already positive, but I chose to trade more in search of additional opportunities, which resulted in some losses. Even so, all losses were normal and fully controlled, strictly respecting risk management rules.



📌 Why subscribe to this signal

This signal is for traders seeking real consistency, not unrealistic promises. The focus is on risk management, drawdown control, and discipline, even during difficult market conditions.

The goal is sustainable long-term growth, with transparent and responsible trading.



























